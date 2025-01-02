Where is Fox’s Going Dutch Filmed?

Created by Joel Church-Cooper, Fox’s ‘Going Dutch’ follows Colonel Patrick Quinn, a tenured military man who is sent to the Netherlands to take charge of the dysfunctional Stroopsdorf military base as punishment for an offensive rant. Subsequently, the shunned Colonel looks to rebuild his reputation by turning his new base and charges into a professional and effective unit. However, challenges abound as he confronts the eccentricities of the base, especially under the leadership of his estranged daughter, Captain Maggie Quinn. The comedy series offers an amusing look into the private lives of numerous quirky soldiers, grounding much of their whimsical acts in an army base setting where nothing ever goes smoothly or efficiently.

Going Dutch Filming Locations

Although set in the Netherlands, ‘Going Dutch’ is filmed in two cities outside the European country: Dublin, Ireland, and Los Angeles, California. Principal photography for season 1 began around the month of August 2024 and was wrapped by December. The production team utilizes the versatility of the two regions to authentically recreate the Dutch aesthetic, which is pivotal to the narrative. An emphasis is placed on portraying charming narrow streets, quaint European-style buildings, and picturesque countryside environments that have a sense of freedom attached to them. Additionally, the crew blends both interior and exterior shots to portray the Stroopsdorf garrison, making it feel like a lived-in place brimming with a colorful cast of characters.

Dublin, Ireland

Filming for ‘Going Dutch’ takes place in Dublin, Ireland’s capital city. The region stands in for much of Stroopsdorf, closely resembling the fictional town’s Dutch roots via its historical architecture. Dublin is best known for its landmark attractions and has been a cultural hub for literature and art through the years. Although it has evolved to match the rapid development of cities worldwide, the region still boasts some impressive historical sites, which include the thirteenth-century structure Dublin Castle, Casino of Marino, The Royal Hospital Kilmainham, and St Patrick’s Cathedral, founded in 1191. The city is a treasure trove of Irish heritage, culture, and history, most of which is preserved and open for viewing at the National Museum of Ireland.

Los Angeles, California

‘Going Dutch’ is also lensed in the glamorous urban sprawl of Los Angeles, the most populous city in California and the heart of the country’s entertainment industry. The City of Angels is likely the filming site for key interior scenes in the show, offering depth to those intricate environments. The city is recognized worldwide for its celebrity culture, awe-inspiring buildings, palm trees, and sunny weather. While its overall vibe may be far removed from the workplace environment of a military base in the Netherlands, the region provides diverse locales that can easily double up as any setting. Furthermore, the number of cutting-edge production facilities in the area bolsters this wide array of options. In the past, the city has hosted productions on films and shows like ‘Shrinking,‘ ‘The Office,‘ and ‘Friends.’

Read More: Best Comedy Movies on Paramount+