Where is Grosse Pointe Garden Society Filmed?

NBC’s ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ is a darkly comedic drama series that follows four members of a suburban gardening club as their seemingly ordinary lives spiral into chaos when they get entangled in a murder game. The series revolves around Alice (AnnaSophia Robb), a high school teacher and aspiring writer; Catherine (Aja Naomi King), a real estate agent stuck in a loveless marriage; Brett (Ben Rappaport), a struggling divorced father; and Birdie (Melissa Fumero), a self-destructive author serving community service at the club. What begins as a simple pastime among flowers soon transforms into an absurd, high-stakes mystery where dark humor and unpredictable twists drive the narrative into hilariously bizarre situations.

Created by ‘Good Girls’ duo Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ blends suspense with satire, using the club’s picturesque setting to highlight the contrast between the characters’ carefully curated facades and their messy realities. The show embraces its wacky premise with sharp writing, stellar performances, and a keen eye for suburban absurdity, making it a thrilling yet hilarious ride. With its mix of murder, secrets, and over-the-top predicaments, the series promises a refreshing take on the dark comedy genre.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Filming Locations

Although the show is set in the affluent Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, filming took place in Georgia, particularly in Atlanta, Doraville, and Norcross. Originally developed in 2022, the show’s writing process officially began in 2023, shaping its darkly comedic murder mystery narrative. The filming of the inaugural season of the show unfolded in multiple phases, beginning in April 2024 and continuing through May 2024 before the production reportedly took a break.

After several months, the cast and crew resumed shooting in November 2024, focusing on key sequences that require careful execution. With an extended schedule allowing for fine-tuned performances and refined visuals, principal photography finally concluded in April 2025, marking the completion of an ambitious and intricately crafted production. The decision to film in Georgia was driven by logistical and budgetary considerations, allowing the filming unit to recreate the suburban charm of Grosse Pointe while maintaining creative flexibility.

Atlanta, Georgia

The core filming of ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ takes place in Atlanta, Georgia. Production designer Adam Davis carefully selects locations across Atlanta to match the upscale architecture and affluent lifestyle of Grosse Pointe. He noted in an interview, “Grosse Pointe Farms, and the Shores, to me, is all about upscale architecture… the mansions, the rolling estates, and the big front yards.” To replicate this, many scenes are filmed in Druid Hills and Buckhead, neighborhoods known for their historic mansions and high-end shopping districts.

A significant portion of the show is filmed in Cator Woolford Gardens, which serves as the garden society’s meeting grounds in the pilot episode. Davis and his team add over 1,200 plants to perfect the setting, ensuring it looks lush and well-maintained. When the series moves forward, the garden is permanently recreated on Assembly Studios’ backlot, complete with a 60-foot-long Beaux Arts-style facade to match the grandeur of the fictional society.

The show’s indoor sets, including the characters’ luxurious homes, are constructed within Assembly Studios’ state-of-the-art facilities in Atlanta. This studio boasts multiple sound stages, production offices, and backlot areas, providing a controlled environment for the series’ more intricate sequences. The contrast between affluence and hidden decay is a key visual theme, echoing showrunner Bill Krebs’ comment: “A garden can be super beautiful and captivating on the surface, but underneath, it’s made up of dirt and rotting roots and bugs and everything that’s ugly.”

Doraville, Georgia

Much of the show’s production is based in Assembly Studios, located at 2582 Assembly Boulevard in Doraville. The studio serves as the primary hub for interior scenes and major set pieces, housing elaborate recreations of Grosse Pointe’s lavish mansions, charming boutiques, and community spaces. Given the importance of balancing comedy and drama, the controlled environment of Assembly Studios allows the team to capture both the series’ most intense and humorous moments seamlessly.

Assembly Studios is one of the most advanced production facilities in the Atlanta area, offering several large soundstages, extensive backlot areas, and modern production offices. The studio’s flexibility allows for precise lighting, sound control, and custom-built sets, including the Grand Garden Society headquarters, which features elegant columns, intricate landscaping, and a stately atmosphere befitting the show’s tone.

This controlled setting is crucial for the series’ distinct visual style, as production designer Adam Davis emphasized: “Each of the character sets, for me, has an emotional connection.” He carefully tailors interiors to reflect the personalities of the main characters—Brett’s bungalow has earthy hues representing honesty, Alice’s loft uses jewel tones to symbolize hope, and Birdie’s cold, contemporary home mirrors her own emotional detachment. These details contribute to the show’s layered storytelling, where, as Birdie quips, “Rich b—es are gross.”

Through both studio and on-location filming, ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ achieves a cinematic quality, immersing viewers in a world where wealth, privilege, and scandal intertwine. As Ben Rappaport puts it, “The haves intermingling with the have-nots” is at the heart of the series—something that Assembly Studios helps bring to life with authenticity and visual flair.

Norcross, Georgia

While much of the first season of ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ was filmed in Atlanta and Doraville, the show also uses the charming town of Norcross, Georgia, as a stand-in for Grosse Pointe’s downtown shopping district. With its well-preserved historic architecture and pedestrian-friendly streets, Norcross provides the perfect aesthetic to match the upscale yet intimate vibe of the Michigan suburb. Norcross, located in Gwinnett County, features brick-lined streets, boutique storefronts, and vintage lampposts, making it an ideal backdrop for scenes involving casual meetups, gossip-fueled coffee runs, and shopping sprees. The town’s turn-of-the-century buildings help recreate the quaint, old-money charm that defines the Grosse Pointe community in the series.

The production team carefully selects storefronts and restaurants in Norcross to serve as locations for key moments. When characters engage in small-town gossip or discuss scandalous affairs over lunch, they often appear in quaint cafés and eateries that line the town’s main street. The attention to detail in set design ensures that even Michigan locals might feel as though they’re seeing a familiar part of their hometown brought to life. Davis plays a pivotal role in making Norcross blend seamlessly with other filming locations. His research into Grosse Pointe’s architecture leads him to select Norcross as an authentic downtown substitute, avoiding modern high-rise structures and ensuring the streets align with the show’s upscale, suburban aesthetic.

