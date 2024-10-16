Where is NBC’s Happy’s Place Filmed?

In NBC’s comedy series ‘Happy’s Place,’ Reba McEntire stars as Bobbie, a woman who inherits her father’s titular bar following his death. Her ownership gets off to a strange start when she learns that the establishment also has a co-owner, Isabella, Bobbie’s half-sister and someone she never knew existed. Subsequently, tension arises between the two heads of the family business, who come from different age groups and can’t see eye-to-eye on their business dealings. Naturally, it leads to a whole host of whimsical situations in their day-to-day endeavors. Although the Kevin Abbott creation endears through its comedy, it also presents a strong Knoxville, Tennessee connection, particularly through its restaurant, where hilarious interactions occur.

Happy’s Place Filming Locations

Although ‘Happy’s Place’ is set in Knoxville, the show is filmed in Universal City, California. Principal photography for the first season began on August 9, 2024, as it adopts a classic sitcom-style narration that fans of the genre are sure to pick up on within a few seconds of the first episode. The stylistic approach may be seen as limiting, but it also accesses the conventions of older type sitcoms with a focus on the present moment. The series tries to root the Happy’s Place restaurant in its Marble City backdrop, layering one particular restaurant scene with University of Tennessee logos like “Power T.” Additionally, the numerous interior sequences feel like a portal into Reba McEntire’s earlier foray into the sitcom genre through her eponymous 2001 TV show.

Universal City, California

‘Happy’s Place’ is solely filmed in the state of California, specifically the Universal Studios Lot at 100 Universal City Plaza in Universal City. About 70% of the lot lies in Universal City, an unincorporated county island, while the rest is within the limits of Los Angeles. The show is taped in front of a live studio audience, adding a vibrant energy to the whole process and also emphasizing its connection with classic sitcom shows from the past. While the controlled environment may have created a distance from the show’s narrative setting of Knoxville, Tennessee, Reba McEntire viewed it as a point of reference, having been to Knoxville several times, either in a performative capacity or while vacationing. She described it as a “beautiful part of the country” and one she gets to inhabit in the show.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress elaborated on her experiences while filming by saying, “It’s lots of fun. I love all genres of entertainment. But the sitcoms are so much fun, cause it’s a brand new script every week. And you’re just having fun. It’s really hard memorizing dialogue you have to do, but it ain’t my first rodeo. I do love it. And it’s just playtime. We have a blast with it.” She emphasized the heartfelt aspects of the story by highlighting the silliness on display. The awkwardness between her character and Belissa Escobedo’s Isabella creates light-hearted moments within the series. The latter also stated how the set feels energized every time Reba plays out her scenes, which are already filled with a strong companionship between the cast and crew.

Like numerous game shows and TV shows, ‘Happy’s Place’ joins a catalog of productions hosted in the past by the state of California. As it contains the world’s entertainment capital, Los Angeles, within its borders, the state has seen its fair share of filmmaking poise over the years and will certainly continue doing so. Not least of which is aided by its easy access to well-equipped and well-maintained production studios like the Universal Studios Lot. Shows like ‘Seinfeld,‘ ‘Superstore,‘ ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch,’ ‘Parenthood,‘ and ‘Will & Grace‘ have all been shot in some capacity in the reputed production facility.

