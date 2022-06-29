Where is All Star Shore Filmed?

‘All Star Shore’ is a reality TV series that brings together a group of famous reality celebrities from different iconic shows for a grand vacation at a luxurious shore house. Over the course of the show, they indulge in several parties and get involved in some romance and entertaining drama. However, all the participants have their eyes on the ultimate prize that awaits the winner at the end of the vacation.

The contestants take part in unique sets of challenges throughout the show and compete against one another to get their hands on the cash prize. The unique format of the reality TV series involves several entertaining elements, be it the competition, parties, romance, or the complications that arise among themselves. All these are enough to keep you hooked on the series, but the picturesque location with the ocean in the backdrop and the luxurious shore house tend to make you wonder about the actual filming sites. Well, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

All Star Shore Filming Locations

‘All Star Shore’ is filmed in Spain, specifically in the Canary Islands (also known as The Canaries). An archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean in Macaronesia, these islands are the southernmost autonomous communities of Spain. With over millions and millions of tourists visiting the islands, it is considered a major tourist destination. It is home to four national parks out of the thirteen in all of Spain, including Garajonay National Park, Teide National Park, Caldera de Taburiente National Park, and Timanfaya National Park, out of which the former two are UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Now, let’s take a look at the specific locations where the reality celebrities spend their vacation together!

Grand Canary Island, Spain

All the pivotal scenes for ‘All Star Shore’ is filmed on Grand Canary Island (Gran Canaria), the third largest and second most populous island of the Canary Islands. The exterior shots as well as the interior shots of the shore house are all seemingly filmed on this scenic and gorgeous island, in and around one of the luxurious resorts. Located in the Canary Islands archipelago, the island is primarily made of fissure vents, given its volcanic origin.

Thanks to Grand Canary Island’s variety of landscapes, ranging from the beaches and dunes of white sand to the picturesque villages, it welcomes millions and millions of visitors every year. Apart from possessing some gorgeous beaches such as Playa Dedo de Dios, Playa de Amadores, and Playa de Maspalomas, the island is home to many Natural Protected Spaces as well. Some other popular attractions on the island are Caves of Valerón, Roque Nublo, Cocodrilos Park, and Cactualdea.

Over the years, Grand Canary Island has hosted the production of different kinds of filming projects, be it movies or TV shows. Some of the most notable ones are ‘Allied,’ ‘Clash of the Titans,’ ‘Wasp Network,’ ‘Kamikaze,’ and ‘Playa del Sol.’

