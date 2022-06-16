Where Is Amazon Prime’s The Lake Filmed?

Created by Julian Doucet, ‘The Lake’ is a comedy series that revolves around Justin, who returns to his homeland following his break-up with his long-term lover. Now, Justin plans to focus on things that matter, so he attempts to reconnect with his biological teenage daughter named Billie whom he gave up for adoption. However, his plans to make some fun and lovely memories with Billie at the family cottage go down the drain when he finds out that his parents left it to his stepsister, Maisy-May, instead.

In ‘The Lake,’ the estranged father-daughter relationship is given quite a casual and hilarious twist that keeps delivering bouts of laughter to the viewers through each episode. The involvement of a villain-like yet comical character in the shape of Maise-May makes the plot all the more intriguing. However, the interesting backdrops of the cottage and other locations make the viewers curious about the actual filming sites that are used for production. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share regarding the same!

The Lake Filming Locations

‘The Lake’ is filmed in Ontario, particularly in North Bay. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy series commenced in early August 2021 and seemingly wrapped up by October of the same year. Located in Central Canada, Ontario lacks any mountainous terrains but there are several areas of uplands, specifically within the Canadian Shield region.

The versatile terrain of the province has been utilized by different types of productions throughout the years. Some of the notable movies and TV shows that have been filmed in Ontario include ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park,’ ‘American Psycho,’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ Now, let’s navigate the specific locations that create the settings for this comedy series!

North Bay, Ontario

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Lake’ are filmed in and around North Bay, a city in Northeastern Ontario, and the seat of the Nipissing District. The city gets its name from its position on the shore of Lake Nipissing. Since the city is situated on the Canadian Shield, North Bay has a relatively different and more rugged landscape as compared to other cities in the province, making it a suitable location to film a series such as ‘The Lake.’

North Bay is home to a large number of areas that can be used for recreation and leisure activities, including more than 72 sports fields and parks, around 270 boats at a marina on Lake Nipissing, several trails, and more than 40 beach access points on Trout Lake as well as Lake Nipissing. Some of the attractions in North Bay are Laurentian Ski Hill, Kate Pace Way, Nordic Ski Club, North Bay Memorial Gardens Sports Arena, and West Ferris Community Centre.

The city has been a prominent production location since as early as the Second World War and still continues to be one. Over the years, North Bay has hosted dozens of different kinds of film productions. Some of the well-known movies and TV shows that have utilized the locales of the city are ‘Backcountry,’ ‘The Kid Detective,’ ‘The Rest of Us,’ ‘Cardinal,’ and ‘When Hope Calls.’

