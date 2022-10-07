Where is Anthony “Tony” Sears’ Friend Jeff Connor Now?

As a docuseries that reexamines the barbaric life and crimes of the serial offender known as the Milwaukee Monster, ‘Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’ is simply haunting. After all, this Joe Berlinger original features unguarded archival as well as exclusive interviews with those close to the matter to really shine a light upon the disturbed, inexplicable mind of the felon. Amongst them is none other than victim Anthony “Tony” Sears’ closest friend Jeffrey “Jeff” Connor — so now, if you wish to find out more about him, we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Who is Jeff Connor?

It was reportedly around three years prior to the ominous March 25, 1989, Saturday that youngsters Jeff and Tony first came across one another, only to immediately hit it off on a personal level. The former still vividly remembers his friend was “always upbeat, always energetic… always out for an adventure,” which is why they often went out to gay bars on weekends to just be themselves. Therefore, this evening was no different — Jeff picked Tony up since he didn’t have a car, they went club hopping, parted ways sometime in the middle, and met up again around closing time.

The only distinct element was that when Tony showed up at their designated spot, he had a blonde-haired, glasses-wearing man by his side, whom he introduced to Jeff as “Jeffrey from Chicago.” The former then dropped them off near Jeffrey’s place, and even though he found the fact he was asked to pull over at an intersection strange, he didn’t say anything because his friend seemed okay. Jeff subsequently “reminded [Tony] that if he needed a ride to call me” early as it was Easter — he’d be busy with family later on — before leaving without noticing where the duo walked.

It was close to 3 am when Jeff last saw or spoke to his friend, making him the last person to know his whereabouts and thus the primary suspect as the days passed, according to the docuseries. He did cooperate with the authorities by not just giving them Jeffrey’s description as well as taking them to the area he’d dropped them off but also endured harsh lines of questioning from them, Tony’s family, and former friends alike. They all believed at some point that he could’ve had something to do with his friend’s disappearance, which turned his whole world upside down again.

Where is Jeff Connor Today?

As per the Netflix production, the dark cloud of suspicion on Jeff’s head grew to such an extent he decided to “get a fresh start” by leaving his “life in Milwaukee behind and [moving] out of the city.” “I really cared for Tony… I figured he and I were gonna be friends for quite some time,” he said while holding back tears. “You know, there’s a lot of ‘what-ifs.’ Just the fact that some of my actions that evening helped this happen to Tony. I wish – – I wish I could take it all back and make the evening end in a different way.” But the truth is, it’s not his fault; he had no way of knowing Jeffrey’s reality.

We should mention that once Jeffrey was ultimately identified following his arrest in 1991, Jeff ensured to speak to the officials and testify at his 1992 trial to bring Tony some much-needed justice. As for his current standing, from what we can tell, it appears as if he prefers to keep his distance from the limelight these days. Hence, we do not know much about his personal or professional experiences. All we do know is that he has been trying to move on from the past to the best of his abilities while keeping Tony and his legacy alive in his heart.

