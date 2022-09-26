Where is Bachelor in Paradise 2022 Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘The Bachelor‘ and ‘The Bachelorette,’ ABC’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is a reality television series that brings together a group of single men and women from the previous season of the original shows to spend quality time with one another at a picturesque seaside resort in hopes of finding the one.

Being a dating show, love is always in the air at the secluded resort, but so is the drama that comes with it, making it an entertaining watch for the viewers. However, the beautiful seaside location and its luxurious amenities make it a real-life paradise on earth. If you are curious to know more about the scenic locations where the eighth season of the show was shot, we have got you covered! Here are all the details about the same!

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 Filming Locations

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 8 was filmed entirely in Mexico, specifically in Sayulita. The principal photography for the eighth installment of the reality show seemingly took place in June 2022. Ever since the show’s sophomore season, a majority of it is shot in Sayulita, Mexico and the eighth season was no exception. So, without further ado, let’s take a detailed look at the specific filming spot, shall we?

Sayulita, Mexico

Just like many of the previous seasons, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 8 was lensed in Sayulita, a small town located at the south end of the state of Nayarit. In particular, the secluded yet picturesque resort where the contestants spent their time together is The Playa Escondida, which is located at Avenida Playa Escondida 1 in Sayulita.

The luxurious property offers four different types of accommodations to its customers — beachfront villas, an ocean-view villa, a tropical-view villa, and a bird canyon villa. Some of the amenities offered by the resort include a spa, a beach bar, pools, jacuzzis, and a restaurant. All these features make it an ideal filming site for a show like ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’

With a meager population of approximately 2,300 people, Sayulita is an isolated coastal town that is known for its beach, fashions, culture, and relaxed lifestyle. Tourism is at its peak during the winter season in the town and its beach has been visited by surfers for several decades.

