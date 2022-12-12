Where is Baking It Filmed?

A spin-off of NBC’s ‘Making It,’ Peacock’s ‘Baking It’ is a reality competition series created by Amy Poehler that brings together eight teams of two talented home bakers in a winter cabin setting during the holiday season. The pairs must compete against one another and bake some creative and sweet dishes while sticking to a specific theme. Their savory creations are then judged by a group of elderly women who pose as judges for the cooking competition.

The bakers are joined by two entertaining hosts, Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg in the inaugural season, while Amy Poehler replaces Samberg for the sophomore round. Although the show’s format is similar to most of the cooking shows out there, the hosts don’t fail to make it entertaining for the contestants as well as the viewers. In addition, since the competition takes place inside a cabin, it leaves you guessing where it is actually shot. Well, we have gathered all the information about the same to appease your curiosity!

Baking It Filming Locations

‘Baking It’ is filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles. The shooting of the inaugural iteration of the competition series seemingly took place around August 2021, while the principal photography for the sophomore round reportedly occurred in October 2022, over the course of two weeks. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at where the show’s cabin is actually situated!

Los Angeles County, California

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Baking It’ are lensed in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States. To be specific, the production team utilizes the facilities of the Universal Studios Lot at 100 Universal City Plaza in Los Angeles County’s Universal City. They transform one of the sound stages into a cabin with a massive kitchen, cameras, and of course, the production staff along with the contestants, hosts, and judges.

The film studio is home to more than 30 sound stages spread across around 400 acres, a massive backlot, numerous rehearsal halls, dressing rooms, and office services. All these amenities and features make it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions. Situated in Southern California, Los Angeles County consists of many tourist attractions, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, the La Brea Tar Pits, and the Arboretum of Los Angeles, to name a few. Over the years, the county has hosted the production of several kinds of filming projects. Apart from ‘Baking It,’ ‘The Final Table,’ ‘Family Food Fight,’ and ‘Fast Foodies’ have all been shot in LA county as well.

Read More: Where is NBC’s Making It Filmed?