‘Big Shot’ is a sports dramedy series that revolves around Marvyn Korn, a brash college basketball coach who is fired from his job due to his anger management issues. His search for job opportunities ultimately takes him to a girls’ private high school, where he begins his new journey. As Korn starts to work with the girls, he learns more about their personal struggles, offers life lessons, and eventually deals with his own temperament issues. Created by David E. Kelley and Dean Lorey, the story of a temperamental coach and a basketball team of high school girls is fascinating to watch. Viewers may get curious to know where the competitive training scenes in the show are filmed. If you would also like to know more about the filming locations of ‘Big Shot,’ we have got you covered.

Big Shot Filming Locations

‘Big Shot’ is filmed entirely in California. The state shares borders with the state of Baja California (Mexico) to the south. The bewitching natural beauty of California includes the Sierra Nevada mountains, redwood, and Douglas fir forests, and the Mojave Desert. It’s Silicon Valley is the center of the global tech industry and is also home to numerous unicorn companies that have changed the world as we know it today.

The state is not only influential because of its tech industry, but it also boasts one of the oldest film and entertainment industries in the world. Therefore, it is not surprising that California is the shooting location for several iconic films and TV shows over the decades. The long-list includes ‘Vertigo,’ ‘Die Hard,’ ‘Gladiator,’ and ‘Unforgiven.’ The filming for ‘Big Shot’ is limited to only a few locations in California so without further ado, let’s have a look at them.

Los Angeles, California

The principal photography for the show is done in Los Angeles. Filming for the first season began in November 2019, but after a few months of shooting, the production was abruptly suspended in March 2020 due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The production resumed a few months after that, but unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to be a big hurdle. The shooting had to be shut down again in December 2020, only to be resumed and suspended again in January 2021. After a long wait, proper COVID-19 precaution, testing, and a lot of grit, the filming finally wrapped up on March 4, 2021.

‘Big Shot’ is filmed in the famous Paramount Studios and several other locations, including a private residence in the Marlborough School District and a Leica Store and Gallery Los Angeles. The City of Angels is a well-loved location, whose production history goes back to the early twentieth century when eighty percent of the world film industry was limited to Los Angeles. Some of the popular films that changed world cinema like ‘Chinatown,’ ‘Mulholland Drive,’ ‘The Player,’ ‘Heat,’ ‘L.A. Confidential,’ ‘The Big Lebowski‘ and many others were all filmed there.

