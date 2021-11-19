Where is Blown Away: Christmas Filmed?

‘Blown Away: Christmas’ is the special holiday edition of the competition series ‘Blown Away.’ The show brings together some fan-favorite contestants from the original show who compete against one another for a cash prize of $10,000 and an additional $10,000 that will be donated to a charity of their choice. And in keeping with the holiday spirit, the challenges are all holiday-themed.

Much like the parent series, the show primarily takes place in a well-equipped and spacious hot shop. Of course, the Christmas décor adds to the cheerful holiday vibe. So, if you are wondering where the new series is filmed, we are here to share with you all the information we have gathered!

Blown Away: Christmas Filming Locations

For a competition series to carry out filming smoothly, it is important that the production team finds a location that best suits the needs of the contestants. Naturally, some adjustments and modifications may be needed so that the space provides everything that is required to complete the tasks in the competition. At the same time, it must have enough space for the filming crew to move around freely and capture all the action. It is no wonder that ‘Blown Away’ is filmed at a custom-built set in an old warehouse in Hamilton, Ontario. So, could it be that this holiday iteration is also filmed in the same location? Here is what we know.

Hamilton, Ontario

‘Blown Away: Christmas’ is filmed in the city of Hamilton in the province of Ontario. The port city lies in the urban region known as the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). Therefore, the proximity to Toronto – a thriving film and television production hub – definitely works in its favor. Since the show credits the city of Hamilton, we believe that the holiday edition is filmed on the same set as the original series. After all, the production company Marblemedia is responsible for both shows.

some sweet BTS moments from set! 💥 pic.twitter.com/iBW2Ho7lBE — Blown Away (@BlownAwaySeries) November 16, 2021

Moreover, after having spent so much time and resources to convert an abandoned warehouse into the well-equipped set for ‘Blown Away,’ it would only make sense to film the new series at the same venue. The Christmas-themed show uses the services of Hotsets Film Ltd for set construction. The business is based in Scarborough, which is just about half an hour’s drive from Hamilton. Therefore, there is no doubt that Hamilton and the surrounding areas are well-equipped to host productions that are globally known.

In recent decades, Hamilton has become a prominent player in the filming industry, partly due to the attractive regional tax incentives that benefit productions carried out in the city. Some of the well-known films and TV shows shot in Hamilton are ‘The Boys,’ ‘Locke & Key,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘It,’ and ‘X-Men.’

