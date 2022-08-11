Where is Bump Filmed?

Created by the duo of Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro, The CW’s ‘Bump’ is an Australian comedy-drama series that revolves around a surprising pregnancy, which makes life complicated for two families. The story follows Oly, an ambitious and studious 17-year-old girl who has her life sorted out. However, her life is flipped upside down when she discovers that she is pregnant. At first, due to the shock and unexpectedness of the situation, Oly decides to reject the baby altogether. After all, if she doesn’t acknowledge her child, she doesn’t have to come to terms with the fact that her life is changed entirely now.

But soon, Oly starts accepting her fate, takes the baby with her to school, and gets closer to her baby father. Apart from the unique premise of the show, the inclusion of some prevalent themes, such as teenage pregnancy, along with the comedic elements keep the viewers hooked through each episode. Moreover, the backdrop of the school makes you wonder if the series is shot in an actual school or not. Well, allow us to answer your questions regarding the locations and appease your curiosity!

Bump Filming Locations

‘Bump’ is filmed entirely in Australia, specifically across Sydney. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Australian series seemingly commenced around late August 2020, while that for the sophomore round began around July 2021. Since the production took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, health and safety measures were in place on set for the safety of all cast and crew members of the show. Now, let’s traverse the specific locations that appear in the comedy-drama series!

Sydney, Australia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Bump’ are lensed in Sydney, the capital city of the Australian state of New South Wales and the most populous city in Australia. For the debut season, the production team transformed the Sydney Secondary College Blackwattle Bay Campus at Taylor Street in Glebe to make it stand in for the fictional Jubilee High. As for the christening scene in the first season itself, it was taped in and around St. Brigid Catholic Church at 392 Marrickville Road in Marrickville.

The cast and crew members of ‘Bump’ also set up camp in a couple of other locations, including Newtown and Enfield, for recording some pivotal scenes of season 1. Due to the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the filming unit had to transform another school to double Jubilee High for the second season. They decided on the Inaburra School on Billa Road in Bangor as the replacement for the Sydney Secondary College Blackwattle Bay Campus as they both share a similar architecture, and it is hard to notice any difference.

Sydney houses some popular tourist destinations, including the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Sydney Opera House, the State Library of New South Wales, the Australian Museum, and the Sydney Tower, to name a few. Besides that, the capital city also serves as a prominent production location for different kinds of filming projects. Some of the notable movies and TV shows that have been taped in Sydney are ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ ‘The Matrix,’ ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ and ‘Mr. Inbetween.’

Read More: Best Pregnancy Movies