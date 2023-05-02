Where is Bupkis Filmed?

Created by the trio of Pete Davidson, Judah Miller, and Dave Sirus, Peacock’s ‘Bupkis’ is a comedy series that is a fictionalized and highly dramatized version of Davidson’s real personal life. The combination of realistic storylines and some absurd elements sprinkled here and there is based on the unfiltered and original worldview for which Pete is famous. As a result, its style is somewhat compared to Larry David’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’

Apart from Pete Davidson portraying himself, the comedy show also features a few main cast members, including Edie Falco and Joe Pesci, with guest appearances from several celebrities, such as Method Man, Sebastian Stan, Jordan Rock, Bobby Cannavale, Jon Stewart, and Machine Gun Kelly. It unfolds in different parts of New York as Pete deals with his stardom and navigates through the ups and downs of his personal life against some interesting backdrops. So, it will surely make you curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Bupkis.’ In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Bupkis Filming Locations

‘Bupkis’ is filmed in New York, particularly in New York City. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy series commenced in early October 2022 and wrapped up in December of the same year. Given the vast and varied geography of New York State, it makes for an ideal filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘Bupkis.’ Now, let’s not waste time and follow Pete on his journey to get a detailed account of all the specific locations that feature in the Peacock series!

New York City, New York

Many pivotal portions of ‘Bupkis’ are lensed in and around New York City, with the production team setting up camp at different boroughs and sites across the city for shooting purposes. For instance, the cast and crew members were spotted in the residential and commercial neighborhood of Long Island City in the Queens borough of NYC, taping some key sequences for the debut season of the Pete Davidson starrer. Specifically, the filming unit utilized the premises of Van Dam Diner at 45-55 Van Dam Street in Queens.

The borough of Staten Island, which is situated in the city’s southwest portion, is another area where a major chunk of shooting for ‘Bupkis’ takes place. In October 2022, that is, the early stages of production, the filming unit was spotted recording important scenes in and around Marina Cafe Restaurant & Tiki Bar at 154 Mansion Avenue. Furthermore, after recording a few parts on Staten Island’s John Street, they moved the production to Lacey’s Bridge Tavern at 75 Innis Street in the same borough. According to some reports, Pete Davidson allegedly suffered a meltdown in his trailer during his shoot in New York City.

You will likely notice several iconic landmarks, such as the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, the Empire State Building, the United Nations headquarters, the Brooklyn Bridge, Central Park, Washington Square Park, and the World Trade Center, in the backdrop of many scenes throughout the show. But over the years, you may have spotted them in various other film and TV projects, including ‘Annie,’ ‘School of Rock,’ ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Wellmania,’ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’

