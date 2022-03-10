Where is Bust Down Filmed?

Co-created by a team of Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, Chris Redd, and Sam Jay, based on their own friendship with each other, ‘Bust Down’ is a comedy series that revolves around the lives of a group of four friends who happen to be casino employees in middle America. While they put shifts at a casino in Gary, Indiana, doing their dead-end jobs, these four friends come up with some bad ideas in a desperate attempt to find self-worth in their low-end life.

With ‘Bust Down,’ not only do the viewers get a few laughs in the satirical and comical narrative but they also get a closer look at what life is like for the Black community living in middle America, and how these friends manage to make a huge mess out of their lives in a comedic sense. The backdrop of the “hoods” and streets makes for the perfect complement to the characters of the show and the kind of lives that they lead. This is bound to make the average viewer quite intrigued about the settings and locations that are used in the series. So, you are at the right place if you wish to put your curiosities to bed because we have all the information you need!

Bust Down Filming Locations

Despite being set in Gary, Indiana, as aforementioned, ‘Bust Down’ is majorly filmed in California, USA. Located along the coastline of the Pacific Ocean, California is quite a diverse state which makes it possible for this comedy series to use this location to portray the middle American city. The principal photography began around August 2021 and was wrapped up by September 2021. The production process was finished so quickly because there are only six episodes in the inaugural season.

However, the concept for ‘Bust Down’ was conceived way earlier, nearly five years ago, and the co-creators have been working hard on it ever since. One of the creators, Langston Kernan, took to Instagram to let the fans know about their long and persevering journey. Now, let’s take a ride to the specific locations that doubled up as ghettos and streets used in the filming of this series while bumping some hip-hop music in the background!

Los Angeles, California

A majority of the sequences for ‘Bust Down’ were filmed in the largest city in all of California, Los Angeles. Los Angeles, which doubles up as Gary, Indiana, boasts of varying landscapes, both hilly as well as plain. Since the city is divided into several different districts and neighborhoods, the production team didn’t really have a hard time finding the right locations to shoot several scenes using suitable backdrops. Apart from the exterior shots filmed in different districts, most of the interior shots for the casino portrayed in the show are filmed in one of the actual casinos in the city.

Over the years, thanks to the versatility of the city, Los Angeles has hosted the filming and production of various movies and TV series such as the fan-favorite ‘The Dark Knight‘ and the comical yet emotional ‘The Office.’ Apart from them, the location has been used as the filming site for the Ryan Reynolds-starrer ‘Free Guy‘ and the super-hit ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

Read more: Best African American Shows on Netflix