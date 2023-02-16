Where is Carnival Row Filmed? All Filming Locations

Based on the spec script titled ‘A Killing on Carnival Row’ by Travis Beacham, Amazon Prime’s ‘Carnival Row’ is a neo-noir fantasy series set in a Victorian fantasy world. created by the duo of René Echevarria and Travis Beacham, the narrative focuses on the tension between humans and mythical creatures who have fled their homeland and immigrated to human society. However, the mythical immigrants are treated as oppressed refugees while the human detective Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate investigates a series of mysterious murders connected with them.

The crime drama series features some of the biggest names in the industry, including Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Simon McBurney, Tamzin Merchant, and David Gyasi, all of whom elevate the quality of the narrative through their stellar performances. The setting of a fantasy Victorian world with the involvement of different kinds of mythological creatures is bound to make one scratch their head about the actual filming site. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Carnival Row Filming Locations

‘Carnival Row’ is filmed in the Czech Republic and seemingly in Germany and Illinois, specifically in Prague, Liberec Region, Central Bohemian Region, Jičín, and Doksany. The shooting for the inaugural iteration began in October 2017 and concluded in March 2018. As for the principal photography for the sophomore round, it reportedly commenced in November 2019 but got halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After several months of delay, shooting resumed in August 2020 but without Orlando Bloom, as he was unavailable due to the birth of his child. Then, the production resumed in May 2021 when Orlando became available to shoot the remaining scenes involving his character, and finally wrapped up in September of the same year. Now, without much ado, let us transport you to the fantasy world of ‘Carnival Row’ and go through all the specific sites that feature in the Amazon Prime series!

Prague, Czech Republic

A majority of ‘Carnival Row’ is lensed in Prague, the capital and largest city in the Czech Republic. The backlot area of Barrandov Studios at Kříženeckého nám. 322/5 in Prague is used to create the fictional Carnival Row City, the Burgue. The film studio is home to nine sound stages, several production rooms, dressing rooms, make-up rooms, and catering areas. All these amenities make it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘Carnival Row.’

The garden of Queen Anne’s Summer Palace at Mariánské hradby 52/1 in Prague also serves as a key production location for the series. Several other sites across the capital also feature in the show, including Rudolfinum at Alšovo nábř. 12, in Josefov, Prague Castle at Hradčany, The Prague Market at Bubenské nábř. 306, Hradčanská area in Prague 6, and the neighborhood of Barrandov.

Liberec Region, Czech Republic

Various key portions of ‘Carnival Row’ are taped in Liberec Region, an administrative unit of the Czech Republic. The season 1 scene where Vignette meets Dahlia’s Black Ravens inside an ancient building was recorded in the Church of All Saints (Kostel Všech svatých) at Stvolínky 61 in Stvolínky. Moreover, the train station scene in the debut season was shot on location in the Liberec railway station. The production team also utilizes the locales of Sychrov and the premise of Friedland Castle at Zámecká 4001 in Frýdlant to film some important scenes for the show.

Central Bohemian Region, Czech Republic

Additional portions of ‘Carnival Row’ are also lensed in the Central Bohemian Region, another administrative unit of the Czech Republic. The filming unit sets up camp in Zámek Krnsko at Krnsko 1 in Krnsko, which is located between Prague and Liberec, to tape many scenes, including the season 1 scene involving Rycroft and Chancellor Absalom in a countryside mansion.

The municipalities of Nelahozeves and Kokořín, along with the towns of Lázně Toušeň and Kolín, serve as pivotal production locations as well. A couple of quarries also feature in the show, including Velká Amerika in Mořina, and the quarries in Ledčice and Kosov.

Other Locations in the Czech Republic

For shooting purposes, the cast and crew members also travel to other locations in the Czech Republic. For instance, they make Prachov Rocks in Prachovské Skály double as the Tirnanese Highlands for the Orlando Bloom starrer. In addition, the filming unit utilizes the locales of Doksany, a municipality and village in the Litoměřice District.

The Prachov Rocks

Czech Republic.

Germany

A few sequences of ‘Carnival Row’ are seemingly shot in Germany, the second most populous country in all of Europe, right after Russia. Bordered by the North Sea, Germany is considered a great power, given its strong economy, which is the largest in the continent.

Illinois

It seems that the production team of ‘Carnival Row’ also sets up camp in Illinois, the sixth largest populous state in the nation located in the Midwest. Given its central location and favorable geography, Illinois is a major transportation center of the country. The state is home to several historic trails and sites, including the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, the Lincoln Home National Historic Site, the Pullman National Monument, and the American Discovery Trail, to name a few.

