Where is Dancing With Myself Filmed?

‘Dancing With Myself’ is a reality show with an intriguing premise. Every week, dance creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy present the participants with a new dance challenge that they have to replicate as perfectly as possible. The viewers can follow how to do the challenge themselves with the help of the demonstrations provided by the talented creators.

Hosted by Camille Kostek, the show features dancers from across the country. The high-energy performances are made even more memorable because of the stage used to film the competition series. The attractive colors and lights used in the backdrop add charm to the dance numbers. If you want to know where the competition show is filmed, here’s what we know.

Dancing With Myself Filming Locations

‘Dancing With Myself’ is filmed primarily in Covington, Georgia. Principal photography for season 1 of the show began in March of 2022. The series is lensed in front of a live audience for an authentic atmosphere. Now, let’s take a closer look at the details of the filming location.

Covington, Georgia

The city of Covington in Georgia serves as the production location for ‘Dancing With Myself.’ The series is shot on Stage 1 of Cinelease Studios – Three Ring at 11642 GA-142. The stage built for the show has multiple dance pods that give dancers the space to perform their routines and entice their viewers.

Covington, which serves as the seat of Newton County, has a history dating back to the 19th Century. The city was named after United States Army Brigadier General and Congressman Leonard Covington, a prominent figure in the War of 1812. Some of the popular tourist destinations in Covington are Academy Springs Park at 3120 Conyers Street South East and Covington Ghost Tour at 1105 Washington Street South West.

Being a part of Metro Atlanta, Covington is a convenient filming location. The suburb city has several studios dedicated to shooting high-quality shows for the viewers. Places like Triple Horse Studios at 8111 Technology Drive and Fuel Films Company at 2100 Washington Street South West are a few of the many places used for production purposes. Other shows lensed in Covington include ‘Legacies‘ and ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

Those who want to be a part of the show’s live audience can buy the tickets for the same. Apart from enjoying the live show, the public also has the opportunity to vote for their favorite performers. At the end of each day, one of the participants is declared the Best Dancer of the Night, based on the audience’s reaction. Moreover, the winner gets a cash prize along with the title.

