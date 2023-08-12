Where is Daniel Francis Forman From Down for Love Now?

Hoping to experience the power of love, Netflix’s ‘Down for Love’ follows the lives of several individuals who try to map the road to forevermore. With subjects based in different parts of New Zealand, the docuseries chronicles the lives of people with Down Syndrome who want to find a romantic partner. The individuals set out on a heartwarming quest filled with endearing dates to establish a heart-fluttering connection with the person of their dreams.

In addition to the subjects, the family and friends of the singles also help them navigate the trials and triumphs of love. However, not all relationships are a hit, as few couples turn out to be incompatible. Nevertheless, the show features the exciting discovery of love undertaken by a group of singles. Daniel Francis Forman is one of the participants in the reality television show who hopes to find the woman of his dreams. So, if you’re also curious to know more about the star, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Who is Daniel Francis Forman?

Just 38 when he starred in the Netflix docuseries, Daniel’s early life was filled with the love and warmth of his big family. Brought up in Christchurch along with nine other siblings, Daniel grew up with the support of several people. The show also featured Daniel and Joel’s journey as flatmates. The reality star was four when his parents adopted Joel, Daniel’s younger brother, who was also born with Down syndrome. ‘Down for Love’ chronicled Daniel’s journey with his family and loved ones as he searched for a girlfriend.

Having graduated from Mairehau High School in Christchurch, Daniel went on to explore a myriad of opportunities. Since his 20s, Daniel aimed to achieve an early retirement and spend his time exploring different places. The star joined Kilmarnock Enterprises in his early 20s doing hands-on outsourcing work. Some of his work consisted of coiling clear plastic hoses, which are used to siphon fluids into test kits and into small loops.

Where is Daniel Francis Forman Now?

As Daniel approaches his 40s, he hopes to focus on other things as well. The reality star’s hands-on work has earned him several benefits. Not only does he get to spend time with his colleagues, but he also gets to have fun with like-minded people. Even so, Daniel, like several people working in mainstream employment, hopes to achieve an early retirement so that he can spend his time doing things that he prefers.

Nevertheless, the star continues excelling at his job and hopes to further climb the ladder of success. When he is not working, Daniel likes to spend his time hiking, walking, and fishing. He also gets together with his family once a week. With more than 70 members in their little clan, Daniel regularly gets together with his siblings, parents, nephews, nieces, and even grandnephews and grandnieces.

On the personal front, Daniel does not like to divulge much information. During his time on the show, Daniel met Emily and formed an instant connection with her. Having met someone who matched his interests and enjoyed the outdoors just as much, Daniel was elated. While his meeting with Emily earned him the possibility of a full-fledged romance, the reality star has yet to confirm their relationship status.

After the cameras closed in on them, Daniel and Emily kept the details of their relationship under wraps. Not just this, Daniel has also become inactive on social media since then. However, the couple shared a deep connection with each other throughout the show. Naturally, it stands to reason that Daniel and Emily could still be exploring the possibility of a relationship. Nevertheless, we hope that the reality star continues to achieve personal and professional in the future to come!

