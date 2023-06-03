Where is Deadloch Filmed?

Co-created by comedy duo Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, Amazon Prime’s ‘Deadloch’ is an Australian crime comedy series that follows a female detective named Eddie Redcliffe who is called upon duty when a dead local man is found washed ashore on the beach during the preparations of the Winter Festival in the small titular town. Now, Eddie must tag along with the hard-nosed junior detective Abby and investigate the mysterious circumstances surrounding the case while there is a rise in body counts across the town.

Starring Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama, Tom Ballard, and Alicia Gardiner, the feminist noir comedy series unfolds in the fictional Tasmanian town of Deadloch, a sleepy seaside hamlet that turns into a character when the peace and quiet are disrupted by the rising dead bodies. This layered mystery about the town not only keeps things interesting but also sparks questions about the filming sites in the viewers’ minds. If you are in the same boat, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Deadloch Filming Locations

‘Deadloch’ is filmed in Australia, particularly on the island of Tasmania. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the crime comedy series reportedly commenced in February 2022 and wrapped up in about five months, in June of the same year. So, without wasting any time, let’s follow the two female detectives and get a detailed account of all the specific locations where their investigation takes them in the Amazon Prime series!

Tasmania, Australia

The production team of ‘Deadloch’ utilized the locales of a number of cities and towns across the Australian island of Tasmania to double for the fictional town of Deadloch. The city of Hobart works as the primary production location for the crime series. Most of the cast and crew relocated to Hobart for about six months, including McLennan and McCartney along with their families, in order to avoid flying in and out of the island during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the breaks in between shooting of the debut season, the filming unit reportedly used to visit pumpkin festivals or pie-eating competitions together.

The beach scene in season 1 where the man’s body is found on the shore was seemingly taped in one of the beaches in the town of Kingston Beach. The town of Kingston, located just west of Kingston Beach, also reportedly served as a production location. In March 2022, the cast and crew were spotted recording a few key portions of ‘Deadloch’ season 1 in and around the town of Cygnet, which is situated in the Huon Valley. They also set up camp in The Woodbridge Tasmania at 6 Bridge Street in New Norfolk.

Furthermore, there are a couple of more locations in Tasmania that are regular features in ‘Deadloch.’ They are the town of Richmond, just about 25 kilometers northeast of Hobart, and the rural/residential locality of Dunalley. Given the seemingly isolated location of Tasmania and its picturesque features, the island makes for an ideal filming site for different kinds of productions. For instance, you are bound to notice its pristine waters, wildlife, and air, not just in ‘Deadloch’ but in various other film projects, such as ‘The Nightingale,’ ‘The Survival of Kindness,’ ‘Lunatics,’ and ‘The Kettering Incident.’

