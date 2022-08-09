Where is Defense Attorney Jarrett Ambeau Now?

In Netflix’s ‘I Just Killed My Dad,’ the viewers learn of Anthony Templet’s story. In June 2019, then 17 years old, he shot his father, Burt Templet. At the time, Anthony claimed to have acted in self-defense. Jarrett Ambeau, a criminal defense attorney based out of Louisiana, took up Anthony’s case as he fiercely believed that the teenager had no choice but to shoot his father to protect himself. So, if you’re curious to find out more about Jarrett and how he helped Anthony negotiate a plea deal, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Jarrett Ambeau?

Jarrett is a Louisiana native who spent considerable time in Tennessee and Georgia before moving back to his hometown. He was practicing law in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when he came across Anthony’s case. During the early morning hours of June 3, 2019, Anthony called 911 to report that he had shot his father, who succumbed to the injuries three days later. During the initial investigation, Anthony claimed it was in self-defense.

The authorities later learned about several allegations of abuse against Burt and a dark past that involved accusations of kidnapping. Anthony’s sister, Netasha, stated that he was kidnapped by Burt in 2008 from Texas when he was only five years old, with the family having no idea where he was until the case gained national attention. Jarrett argued in court that Burt isolated Anthony from the rest of the family, didn’t let him go to school, and physically abused him.

After Anthony’s stepmother, Susan Templet, filed a protective order against him, more information came to light. She accused him of repeatedly hitting her during arguments and later mentioned how he kept an eye on family members’ every move. Jarrett wondered at the time, “You know, was this kid set up for this kind of behavior? Was this an inevitable act from this young man given the history of abuse, the systematic and lifelong abuse he had endured at the hands of his father?”

While the prosecution didn’t agree with the self-defense argument, Jarrett felt shooting Burt was the only thing Anthony could have done to protect himself. He said, “This is a justified homicide. This young man had no choice but to fight for his life.” Jarrett, along with Franz Borghardt, fought the case free of cost and was ultimately able to strike a deal that didn’t involve jail time for Anthony. He pled no contest to negligent homicide and received a suspended sentence with probation.

Where is Jarrett Ambeau Today?

Jarrett was ecstatic with the result, saying, “We couldn’t be happier. We think this is a good middle-of-the-road outcome. This feels like the first day of his (Anthony’s) life.” He developed a bond with Anthony over the course of the proceedings and wanted him to do well. Jarrett added, “I want to see him succeed. I’m going to stay involved in his life.”

Jarrett joined the Military shortly after the 9/11 attacks and worked as a paralegal there. In 2004, he was deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, where he gained valuable experience in law. Upon returning to the United States, Jarrett got his law degree and, more recently, a master’s degree in forensic DNA and serology. He currently runs a law firm in Baton Rouge and is an expert in forensic DNA interpretation.

Apart from that, the successful attorney founded Trial Alliance, a place where young lawyers are trained. He’s given several presentations on DNA evidence in addition to being part of organizations like the AAFS and the National Forensic College. On the personal front, Jarrett is married to Mindy Ambeau, and he is the loving father to six children aged between six and 30, with the family recently getting a new house.

