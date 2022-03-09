Where is Domino Masters Filmed?

As you might have guessed already, ‘Domino Masters’ is a reality competition series that involves a lot of dominos. In every episode of this exciting and unique reality show, there are several teams of three building domino projects. Now, this needs to be done with the help of various rectangular blocks as well as kinetic devices. In addition to that, the participants or teams have to keep in mind the creative and practical goals of the challenge for that particular episode while building these dominos in order to complete the challenge successfully.

What makes this show as interesting and anticipating as it is, besides the concept and rules of the game, is the involvement of multi-Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet (‘Modern Family‘) as the host of ‘Domino Masters.’ Keeping company with the famous actor are the judges of the series that include the actress Danica McKellar, NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis, and the professional domino artist and chain reaction artist Steven Price. Being the inaugural season of the much-awaited reality series, you might be wondering where ‘Domino Masters’ is filmed. Well, here is all the information that you need!

Domino Masters Filming Locations

‘Domino Masters’ used Los Angeles, California as its filming location. The filming for this reality series commenced by the end of May 2021 and concluded by July. The ‘Modern Family’ star expanded more on the filming process of this show over a phone interview with The Kansas City Star. He said that ‘Domino Masters’ took more out of him to film than ‘Modern Family’. He revealed that this was mainly because each episode of this reality game show was filmed over three days in June 2021, and some of them took 12-hours each day. Furthermore, Stonestreet admitted that he was not on set every single minute of the shoot but he was called into the studio to film a reaction to a few incidents that had happened during the builds of the episode. If you are curious to learn more about the specific location used to film the series, we have got you covered!

Los Angeles, California

Since it is a Fox production, we believe that ‘Domino Masters’ was shot in the network’s much newer production studio, Fox Alternative Entertainment, just like many other Fox shows such as ‘The Masked Singer’ and ‘The Masked Dancer.’ This nascent production studio is located at 10201 West Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles, which was established in 2019.

Being a studio-based show, the likeliness that the series was shot in multiple locations is very low. Moreover, the production of ‘Domino Masters’ was wrapped up fairly quickly as compared to other shows that film in different locations throughout a single season. So, everything points towards a single location filming, that is, in the Fox Alternative Entertainment studio based in Los Angeles.

