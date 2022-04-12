Where is Dr. Peter Breggin Now?

‘The Girl from Plainville’ centers around the relationship between Conrad Roy III and Michelle Carter, following the events surrounding the former’s tragic death. Based on the “texting-suicide” case, the show takes a detailed but slightly dramatized look at how Michelle and Conrad got close and how the former was indicted for playing a part in the latter’s death.

Episode 5 of the show introduces us to a character named Dr. Breggin, who approaches Michelle’s attorney, Joseph Cataldo, with an offer to help the defense. If you’re interested in the people that have inspired the characters of ‘The Girl from Plainville,’ here’s what we found about the real Dr. Peter Breggin.

Who is Dr. Peter Breggin?

Dr. Peter Roger Breggin, MD, served as a defense witness at Michelle Carter’s trial and argued that the psychiatric drugs she was taking had side effects that affected her behavior. Her antidepressants, the doctor claimed, left her “involuntarily intoxicated” and “unable to form intent.”

Dr. Breggin is a well-known psychiatrist who is known for his opposition to psychiatric medication. He has been tagged by the New York Times as the country’s most famous critic of ADHD (Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). In an opinion piece for the publication, the doctor opined, “The drugging of children for ADHD has become an epidemic.” Talking about his position against psychiatric medications, Dr. Breggin has delivered a number of lectures and appeared on shows like ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ and ‘Frontline.’

After graduating from Harvard College with honors and completing his training, which included a teaching fellowship at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Breggin worked as a consultant in the US Public Health Service at the National Institute of Mental Health. He also lectured at multiple prestigious universities, including Johns Hopkins, George Mason, and the University of Maryland. Over his career, Dr. Breggin has authored over twenty books, including ‘Talking Back to Prozac,’ which he co-wrote in 1994 with his wife, Ginger Ross Breggin.

During Michelle Carter’s 2017 trial, Dr. Breggin claimed that the antidepressants she was taking in 2014 left Michelle impaired at the time. According to the doctor, switching from Prozac to Celexa apparently made her believe that she could help Conrad but instead left her unable to form intent. Ultimately, Michelle was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 15 months in prison and five years probation in 2017. Dr. Breggin was later ordered by the state to return all case-related materials after he published several blog posts about the aforementioned case.

Where is Dr. Peter Breggin Now?

Since January 2020, Dr. Peter Breggin has been studying the science behind COVID-19. Along with his wife, Ginger, he has been part of a campaign called ReFounding America. He also continues to see patients as well as offer his expertise to legal proceedings. The famous psychiatrist’s frequent appearances in the media also continue, with his wife seemingly acting as a researcher, co-author, editor, producer, and contact person for his many projects and engagements.

According to his profiles, Dr. Breggin presently has a private psychiatry practice and is also the creator and director of the Center for the Study of Empathic Therapy, Education, and Living. With an experience of over 50 years, the 85-year-old appears to currently reside in Ithaca, New York, with his wife.

Read More: Is Michelle Carter a Psychopath or a Sociopath?