Where is Elves Filmed?

Created by Stefan Jaworski, Netflix’s Danish horror series ‘Elves’ centers around a family of four, who arrives on a remote island as a getaway to spend Christmas. Their aspirations to have a recreational time goes awry when the youngest child brings a baby elf to their abode. Her actions stir grave repercussions, as the ferocious elves that inhabit the island commence to attack the human community around them.

Originally titled ‘Nisser,’ the show is a frightening reimagining of the mythology of elves, that is depicted in the backdrop of an eerie island forest. The atmospheric narrative and enthralling visual treatment of the show lead the viewers to get immersed in the uncanny island the family spends their vacation. As the spine-chilling woods develop to become a mysterious character in the narrative, one can’t help but be curious about where the show is filmed. On that note, let us share with you the location of ‘Elves.’

Elves Filming Locations

‘Elves’ is filmed in its entirety in Denmark, specifically in and around Greater Copenhagen. The filming of season 1 began in October 2020. The show is set in Aarmandsø, a fictional island in the Danish Archipelago. Areas surrounding Greater Copenhagen in Denmark stand-in for the island. Now, let’s dive into the specific location in detail.

Greater Copenhagen, Denmark

The filming of ‘Elves’ takes place entirely in and around Greater Copenhagen in Denmark. The metropolitan region comprises the city of Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, and the surrounding territories. The filming of the first season took place in the woodlands outside the urban core of the capital city. The absorbing wildlands of the region offer the perfect setting for the scary narrative. The dense Nordic woodlands enhance the mystery of the show and bring elements of obscurity and ghostliness to the horror tale.

The folklore of Elves has a significant place in the culture and mythology of Scandinavia. As the show tries to reimagine the folklore in a sinister dimension, it is important that the setting should live up to the strangeness of the narrative. The petrifying Greater Copenhagen woods impeccably succeeds in it, as it fantastically envelops and deepens the blood-curdling existence of the elves in the narrative.

Along with the astounding wildlife, Greater Copenhagen offers a variety of filming locations, that range from modern megalopolis to captivating seaside regions. Due to the heterogeneity of the region, the area has become a pivotal film and television production hub in Scandinavia. Over the years, the region has hosted famed productions like ‘Money Heist,’ ‘The Chestnut Man,’ ‘Another Round,’ ‘The Danish Girl,’ ‘Pusher,’ etc.

Read More: Best Horror TV Shows