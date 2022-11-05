Where is Ex-OneTaste Member Ruwan Meepagala Now?

Directed by Sarah Gibson and Sloane Klevin, Netflix’s ‘Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste’ is a documentary movie that explores the details of OneTaste, a sexual awareness organization established by Nicole Daedone. The brand promoted the idea of female sexuality and the power of orgasm to the general public and enlisted many as its members. However, many former OneTaste members shed light on their experience and how not everything was as simple and nice as the company would want the public to believe. Ruwan Meepagala can be seen sharing his experience in the documentary and how he started working with the organization. Naturally, many viewers are curious about what he is up to these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Ruwan Meepagala’s OneTaste Journey

Ruwan Meepagala’s OneTaste journey started with him coming across one of Nicole Daedone’s TED Talk videos on the internet. He apparently saw the video at least 20 to 30 times and was captivated by what she was saying. As someone struggling with high anxiety, the idea of sexual freedom and connecting with people felt liberating to Ruwan. He went on to attend a workshop with many people, where he came across Nicole for the first time.

Going around the group, Nicole asked everyone present at the workshop why they were there. Initially, Ruwan gave an answer that implied that he was there because he found sex interesting. However, when Ruwan saw Nicole moving onward, he rushed to add that he wanted to form real connections with people. Apparently, he said this in order to capture her attention. Nicole apparently observed him and then stated that the reason he could not form a connection was that he was hiding behind a mask, something that Ruwan felt was indeed true.

Slowly but surely, Ruwan soon became a part of the organization. At the start, he had tried to tell people involved in sales that he did not have the money to afford a membership. However, he soon found himself buying a membership on his credit card, which had a $1,000 limit, starting a cycle of debt. Sometime later, he actually started working for the company in the sales department and helped sell memberships.

While working for OnState, Ruwan was allegedly told that he would get 20% of the revenue made by the organization’s New York branch. Apparently, he was soon the money would actually be divided among 5 people. Later, Ruwan said he was told that only people who make certain kinds of sales are given that money. He even confessed that he would sometimes be made to feel bad for focusing on money instead of his work. During his time at OneTaste, Ruwan started within the Production/ Sales/ Media department but soon became a Certified Orgasm Coach/ OM Trainer. Before leaving the establishment in September 2014, he was working as an Editor at Large for OneState.

Talking about his experience in the company, Ruwan described a detail where he saw a girl being heavily scrutinized and talked down to since she was not fully convinced to be a part of the company. He described a process named “killing,” where Nicole or some other higher-up would attack someone so emotionally that they would soon stop feeling anything. Ruwan said that even as a part of OneTaste, he felt bad about the treatment that the girl received. However, he convinced himself that it was for her own good.

Where is Ruwan Meepagala Now?

After spending two years with OneTaste, Ruwan Meepagala left the organization feeling that he could not relate to the general public. He felt that the only job he could do to survive in the real world was a blue-collar one where he needed to use his hands. When the Bloomberg article by Ellen Huet came out and delved into the workings of OneTaste, Ruwan’s close ones were worried about his participation in the organization. He was apparently also approached by a private investigator who said that Ruwan might have to participate in a lawsuit in the future.

As of writing, Ruwan seems to have made the most of his life and works as a podcaster, writer, and coach. As the main host of The Ruwando Podcast, Ruwan talks about many aspects of life and especially focuses on spirituality and sexuality. He has also written several articles for Medium and is working on a book that would detail his time with OneTaste. Additionally, Ruwan has a website through which one can sign up for one on one coaching with him. It also offers two courses titled Masculine Archetype Challenge and Master Arousal Control.

Ruwan Meepagala is seemingly in a happy relationship with Nalaya Chakana, and the couple has a beautiful daughter named Keilani. Though the podcaster is apparently based in New York City, New York, he is often seen in Thailand. Presently, he also serves as Managing Member for Social Media Seeds. We wish Ruwan and his loved ones the very best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

Read More: Where is Ex-OneTaste Member Chris Kosley Now?