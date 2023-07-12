Where is Full Circle Filmed?

Created by Ed Solomon, HBO Max’s ‘Full Circle’ is a crime mystery drama series that revolves around an investigation of a botched kidnapping case where a well-reputed lawyer’s son is threatened. As the authorities, including a US Postal Investigation Service agent and her supervisor, dive deeper and deeper into the investigation of the lawyer’s family and other interconnected people, they slowly uncover some deep-seated secrets that connect all the characters and their cultures.

Starring Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, and Dennis Quaid, the thriller show unfolds in New York and Guyana, highlighting the contrast between the two places as well as some major connections between them. The ever so changing backdrops complement the fast pace of the story, keeping the viewers hooked through each episode. So, are you wondering if the show is shot on location? Well, let’s find out together, shall we?

Full Circle Filming Locations

‘Full Circle’ is filmed in New York and Guyana, especially in New York City and Georgetown. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the crime drama series commenced in September 2022 and wrapped up in December of the same year. So, without further ado, allow us to walk you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the HBO Max series!

New York City, New York

To tape a major portion of ‘Full Circle,’ the production team sets up camp in and around New York City. Also known as the City of Lights, New York City consists of five boroughs — Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island. Out of them, it seems that Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens serve as some of the prominent production locations as the cast and crew members of the crime show are spotted in the boroughs by the locals and passersby during the shooting process.

The exterior of Lincoln Technical Institute at 1530 Petracca Pl in New York City’s Queens Borough is a regular feature in the series, along with the popular Washington Square Park, which is situated in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Lower Manhattan in NYC. Besides that, various neighborhoods and streets of the city also serve as important filming sites for the Zazie Beetz starrer. Thus, it is highly likely that you might be able to spot a number of popular landmarks and attractions in the backdrop of several sequences, including the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the United Nations headquarters, the World Trade Center, Central Park, Times Square, and so on.

Apart from ‘Full Circle,’ New York City has served as the primary production location for many movies and TV shows throughout the years. As a matter of fact, its locales have been featured in ‘The Godfather,’ ‘The Departed,’ ‘Gone Girl,’ ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ ‘The Crowded Room,’ and ‘The Blacklist.’

Georgetown, Guyana

For shooting purposes, the filming unit also traveled all the way to Georgetown, which is the capital and largest city of Guyana. To be specific, various prominent sequences for ‘Full Circle’ are lensed in and around Stabroek Market at RR5M+W2V in Georgetown with the iconic Stabroek Market Clock in the backdrop. Since crime, like robberies and pickpocketing, take place quite regularly in the market area, it makes for a suitable filming site to portray the criminal side of the city.

