Where is Hulu’s Up Here Filmed?

Based on the romantic stage musical of the same name by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Hulu’s ‘Up Here’ is a musical romantic comedy series created by Steven Levenson, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. Set in 1999, the narrative revolves around the extraordinary tale of romance between two ordinary people — Lindsay and Miguel — who let their inner voices dictate their every other move and decision. However, Lindsay and Miguel’s chance meeting develops into something romantic as both of them decide to ignore their inner voices this once.

Sooner rather than later, they fall head over heels for each other and come to a realization that the only thing that stands between them and finding happiness together might just be themselves and all the voices that reside in their heads. Featuring impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Katie Finneran, Sophia Hammons, and Emilia Suárez, most of the show unfolds in 1999 New York City, with aerial shots of the iconic cityscape and NYC locales of the time serving as a reminder of the era in which the show is set. So, if you are eager to learn where ‘Up Here’ is shot, we have got you covered!

Up Here Filming Locations

‘Up Here’ is filmed in New York, especially in and around New York City and seemingly in Rockland County. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the rom-com series commenced in the summer of 2022 and wrapped up in September of the same year.

As mentioned above, the story is based in New York, so it only makes sense for the production team to shoot most of the show on location across the Empire State. Apart from giving the audience an immersive experience, it allows them to stay authentic to the narrative as well. Now, without wasting any time, let’s explore all the specific locations where Lindsay and Miguel deal with their inner voices in the Hulu series!

New York City, New York

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Up Here’ are lensed in New York City and the surrounding areas, with the production team traveling across the bustling streets and neighborhoods of the city and setting up camp against suitable backdrops. It appears that they utilized the locales of the boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, to tape some important portions of the comedy series. Some iconic landmarks feature in various aerial shots and exterior scenes of the show, including the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building. A few more tourist attractions you might be able to spot in the backdrop are the World Trade Center, the Stonewall Inn, Rockefeller Center, and Times Square.

In particular, during the filming schedule of the debut season, many locals and passersby spotted the cast and crew members recording various key scenes in and around Long Island City, which is a residential and commercial neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York City. The area around Central Park in Manhattan also seemingly features in the series. Apart from ‘Up Here,’ NYC has hosted the production of various film projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘This Is Where I Leave You,’ ‘Your Place or Mine,’ ‘Sex and the City,’ and ‘Friends.’

Rockland County, New York

The filming unit of ‘Up Here’ seemingly traveled out of New York City to Rockland County, which is located north of the New Jersey-New York border. The county is home to a number of places of interest, such as Major John Andre Monument, Mount Moor African-American Cemetery, Washington Avenue Soldier’s Monument and Triangle, High Tor State Park, and Nyack Beach State Park, some of which you might be able to spot in the series.

