Where is Irreverent Filmed?

Created by Paddy Macrae, Peacock’s ‘Irreverent’ is an Australian crime comedy-drama series that follows a criminal mediator from Chicago who messes up big time and leaves everything behind to remain out of the radar of the dangerous Chicago mob. Posing as a church Reverand named Mackenzie ‘Mack’ Boyd in the new small reef community, he must now put his street smarts to good use and do everything possible to make his clergyman persona seem real.

With hardly any contact with the outside world whatsoever, Mack becomes a leader of the beach town filled with people looking for a preacher. What started out as just a hiding place for Mack soon becomes his home away from home as he builds some meaningful connections as the Reverand of the place. The suspense of the narrative blends in with the comedic elements to make it an intriguing watch for the viewers. Moreover, the secluded coastal town is another mystery for one to figure out as the picturesque locations keep you guessing where ‘Irreverent ‘ is shot. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Irreverent Filming Locations

‘Irreverent’ is filmed in Australia and Illinois, specifically in Queensland and Chicago. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama series commenced in late September 2021 and wrapped up in March 2022. Since most of the story is set in the small reef community of Australia, the filming unit chooses to shoot the series on location and provide an immersive viewing experience to the viewers. Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Peacock show!

Queensland, Australia

A majority of the pivotal sequences for ‘Irreverent’ are lensed in Queensland, the second-largest and third-most-populous state of Australia. To be specific, the production team primarily sets up camp in the Cassowary Coast Region, which is a local government area in Queensland. Mission Beach, a coastal town and locality in the region, serves as one of the prominent production locations for the Australian series. As per reports, they tape several scenes in and around the Beach Front and Ulysses Track in Porter Promenade. Other locations that they utilize within the region are Tully, Silkwood, and El Arish.

The city of Cairns in Far North Queensland and supposedly areas around the Clump Mountain National Park at 106 Garners Beach Road in Garners Beach also serve as important filming sites. According to reports, the cast and crew members also utilize the facilities of the Village Roadshow Studios on Entertainment Road in Oxenford, specifically stages 1, 2, and 4. The film studio consists of 9 different sound stages varying in size, three tanks, air-conditioned production offices, and numerous other amenities, making it a favorable production site for many filmmakers.

Chicago, Illinois

For shooting additional portions of ‘Irreverent’ on location, the filming unit reportedly traveled to Chicago, the most populous city in Illinois. During the filming schedule of the debut season, the cast and crew were spotted recording several key scenes on 101-123 North Wells Street in Chicago. Apart from ‘Irreverent,’ the city has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows, such as ‘Home Alone,’ ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘The Bear,’ and ‘Chicago Med.’

IRREVERENT PROJECT filming at 101-123 N WELLS ST JAN 29 2022. Permit #1638887 Status: OPEN – FEE PAYMENT. — Chicago Filming Locations (@FilmingChicago) January 26, 2022

