Where Is JaBriane Ross From FBoy Island Now?

Can FBoys manage to reform themselves over time, or will money always get the upper hand over love? ‘FBoy Island‘ tries to answer these very questions through an exciting premise that will have you on the edge of your seats till the end. Interestingly, the HBO Max production starts as a regular dating reality show and revolves around three single ladies who hope to find their perfect partner from a group of 24 or more eligible bachelors on an exotic island.

However, herein lies the twist as half of the bachelors are nice guys, while the other half are self-proclaimed FBoys, who are there only for the cold hard cash. While the women are encouraged to go on several dates to get to know the guys, they also hold the power to eliminate anyone at any given time. However, if an Fboy ends up being crowned the winner, he has a choice between splitting the prize with his respective partner or taking it all for himself.

Interestingly, JaBriane Ross described himself as a complete package of good looks, charm, and humor upon being introduced on ‘FBoy Island’ season 2. Moreover, he even appeared to make quite a few connections during his time on the show and seemed pretty interested in Tamaris Sepulveda. Nevertheless, Tamaris soon realized she had more profound relationships with others and decided to eliminate JaBriane in episode 8. Thus, with the cameras now turned away, let’s look at his journey and find out where JaBriane is at present, shall we?

JaBriane Ross’ FBoy Island Journey

A resident of Sacramento, California, JaBriane Ross seemed quite different from the other contestants as he mentioned that his hobby was to explore different cultures through food. Besides, the reality star claimed he wanted to become a full-time food critic while leading an active and outdoorsy lifestyle. Having been single for quite some time, JaBriane entered the show because he wanted to have fun and meet some new people in the process.

JaBriane was confident about finding the perfect partner and winning her over with his charm, good looks, and personality. Interestingly, he began gravitating towards Account Executive Tamaris Sepulveda from the moment he entered the Villa and even tried his best to get into her good books. Unfortunately, Tamaris showed a stronger interest in other contestants, and the Sacramento resident decided to wait his turn in order to get a one-on-one date with the lady of his choice.

Surprisingly, that chance came sooner than expected, as Tamaris took JaBriane out for her first date of the season. However, the pair failed to click during their time together, and the New York-based Account Executive soon began looking elsewhere for her perfect partner. Since then, JaBriane’s time on the show has been relatively eventless until Tamaris decided to eliminate him in episode 8 because she did not feel strongly for him.

Where Is JaBriane Ross Now?

Once filming for season two wrapped, JaBriane returned to the city of Sacramento in California and seems to have settled into a comfortable life. He is currently employed as a healthcare worker but still holds out on the hope of being a food critic in the near future. From the looks of it, JaBriane prefers privacy when it comes to his personal life and hasn’t revealed much about himself in public. Although his recent social media posts make the absence of a special someone quite apparent, the reality star appears to be focused on enjoying his life to the fullest, and for that, we wish him the very best.

