Where is Jeopardy! Masters Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘Jeopardy,’ ABC’s ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ is a reality game show created by Merv Griffin that pits together six recent champions of the parent show — Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, Sam Buttrey, and James Holzhauer — as they go head-to-head against one another in a unique style. First and foremost, the former ‘Journey!’ champions compete in round-robins style as the ten-hour-long episodes feature a couple of games each. Then, every single combination of the six contestants is played, with all the players making an appearance in one game in each episode.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the game series sees the participants compete against each other for a huge grand prize and the title of the ultimate ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ champion. Just like its parent show, ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ is shot indoors as the contest takes several twists and turns, keeping the viewers entertained through each episode. Hence, it is only natural for you to be curious about the actual filming locations. In that case, we have gathered all the necessary information regarding the same!

Jeopardy! Masters Filming Locations

‘Jeopardy! Masters’ is filmed in California, especially in Culver City. Given California’s connections to the Hollywood industry and the presence of several film studios available across the city, it serves as a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including reality competition shows like ‘Jeopardy! Masters.’ Now, without further ado, allow us to fill you in on all the specific locations that the ABC show features.

Culver City, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ are lensed in Culver City, which is situated in California’s Los Angeles County. The production team reportedly sets up camp in the same soundstage as its parent show, the Alex Trebek Stage, formerly known as Stage 10, of the Sony Pictures Studios.

Situated at 10202 West Washington Boulevard in Los Angeles County’s Culver City, the film studio is home to 18 stages ranging in size from 7,600 to 42,000 square feet and numerous on-lot locations that offer various settings such as Calley Park, Fish Alley, and Main Street’s regional facades. All these amenities make Sony Pictures Studios a suitable and well-sought-after filming site for different kinds of film and TV projects.

Named after Harry Culver, the city was known to be a center of film and television production back in the 1920s and is mostly surrounded by the city of Los Angeles. Over the years, Culver City has hosted the production of numerous other TV shows, including ‘Shark Tank,’ ‘Celebrity Jeopardy,’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune.’

