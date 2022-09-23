Where is Celebrity Jeopardy! Filmed?

A spin-off of the popular show ‘Jeopardy,’ ABC’s ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ is a reality game show that follows a somewhat similar format as its parent series. However, there is a significant twist in the tale. Instead of letting regular people compete in the competition, the ABC show pits together celebrity contestants who compete against one another to win large sums of money for a charity of their choice. It also serves as a reboot of the original ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ that began back in 1992.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the game show involves some popular celebrities as contestants, including Michael Cera, Simu Liu, Constance Wu, Ray Romano, Patton Oswalt, Iliza Shlesinger, and many more. The entertaining format coupled with the inclusion of celebrities is bound to keep viewers hooked on the show from the beginning to the end. Since it is a reality series filmed in an interior venue, much like its parent show, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ is shot. Well, don’t worry, we have all the necessary details about the same!

Celebrity Jeopardy! Filming Locations

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ is filmed in California, specifically in Culver City. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the game show seemingly took place in the summer of 2022. Located in the Western United States, California has made some significant contributions to popular cultures, such as entertainment and sports. Thus, it makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including reality game shows such as ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!.’ Now, let us take you through the details of the specific location that appears in the series!

Culver City, California

From the looks of it, the spin-off series is possibly lensed on the same soundstage as its parent show, that is, the Alex Trebek Stage, which was formerly known as stage 10, of the Sony Pictures Studios. It is located at 10202 West Washington Boulevard in Culver City, Los Angeles County. Established in 1912, the film studio is home to a total of 18 stages, ranging from 7,600 to 42,000 square feet in size.

Furthermore, the facility consists of a number of on-lot locations that offer a wide range of settings to the filmmakers. Some of them are Calley Park, Main Street’s regional facades, and Fish Alley. Apart from ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!,’ the studio lends its premises for the production of other TV shows like ‘Shark Tank,’ ‘The Goldbergs,’ ‘Euphoria,’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune.’

