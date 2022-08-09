Where is Password (2022) Filmed?

Based on the original eponymous show, NBC’s ‘Password’ is a reality game show that features some famous celebrities teaming up with regular contestants from across the country. The teams then indulge in a refreshed and modern version of the classic game inspired by ‘Password,’ ‘Password Plus,’ ‘Super Password,’ and the Password game segments on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’ There are a total of three rounds of gameplay where the players take turns to try and get their respective partners to guess the password using only one-word clues.

After the first two rounds, the team with the most points plays the bonus round, where they get 60 seconds to get the celebrity contestants to guess 10 passwords in order to get a chance to win as much as $25,000. The unique and interesting format of the reality show is made all the more entertaining as it stars Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer as the host. Moreover, you might be eager to know where this studio-based game show is taped. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Password Filming Locations

‘Password’ is filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality game show seemingly commenced in May 2022. Located in the Western United States, the Golden State is home to some of the biggest production companies and studio facilities, making it a suitable location to tape a studio-based show such as ‘Password.’ Now, without further ado, let’s navigate the specific locations that appear in the movie!

Los Angeles County, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Password’ are lensed in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States. In particular, the production team of the reality show sets up camp in Universal Studios Hollywood, which is one of the oldest and most famous Hollywood film studios still in use. Located at 100 Universal City Plaza in Universal City, the studio facility consists of 34 stages, an expansive backlot, and several rehearsal halls of different sizes. The cast and crew of ‘Password’ supposedly utilized the facilities of one of the soundstages to tape the sequences of the reality show.

Los Angeles County is home to several sites of attraction that are popular among tourists. Some of the notable ones are the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Huntington Botanical Gardens, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Hollywood Bowl, and The Forum. Moreover, over the years, many filmmakers have frequented the county for the production of different kinds of filming projects. Movies and TV shows like ‘Nope,’ ‘Tenet,’ ‘American Graffiti,’ and ‘Moon Knight‘ are all taped in Los Angeles County.

