ABC’s ’20/20: The Vanessa Guillen Case’ is an event special episode that delves deep into the disappearance and death of 20-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen while she was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, along with its aftermath. The officer was brutally killed more than a year ago, around April 22, 2020, but her case is no closer to coming to an end right now. Therefore, it’s no surprise that her family and then-fiancé, Juan Cruz, are now speaking up and demanding answers in every possible way. So, if you’re curious to know more about Juan, in particular, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Juan Cruz?

Juan Cruz, currently 22, was not only Vanessa Guillen’s boyfriend but also her long-time love. They’d officially gotten engaged in March of 2020 and had spent the weekend before she went missing in Houston, surrounded by their family, planning their dream December ceremony. According to Juan, everything was perfect, and whenever Vanessa came back to the city and him from Fort Hood, it was like a honeymoon for them. Despite their young age, they had their futures planned out, and they were more than excited to start building it together. However, that all changed on April 22.

Juan and Vanessa were text messaging like usual on that fateful morning, but she abruptly stopped replying to him. It did not really bother him for a brief moment, yet he soon grew troubled because of how out of character it was like her to disappear suddenly. Two days later, after no one close to Vanessa had heard from her and it became clear that she was missing, he took to his Twitter and wrote, “Please help me find my girlfriend, her name is Vanessa Guillen. Height 5’3. She has three tattoos on her left arm. Please, anything helps.” He just wanted his girl to be safe and sound.

Unfortunately, all of Juan’s hopes were in vain as Vanessa’s bloodied and mutilated body was recovered from a shallow grave near the Leon River in Belton, Texas, on June 30. A day later, he again took to his social media to say, “Although I do not have you, I will always carry you inside this heart that still beats.” Since then, Juan has made it clear that he wants the truth about what happened to his fiancée to come out while also understanding how something so horrifying can happen at a military base — a place where those defending our country, he implied, are left unsafe.

Where is Juan Cruz Now?

Still awaiting answers, while Vanessa’s family is calling for a change in the military safety policy, along with federal legislation, Juan Cruz is providing support to them at every step of the way, adding that they yearn to “know what happened. Every day I pray for justice.” He has also asserted that he would be an active part of the foundation Vanessa’s older sister, Mayra, is establishing to raise awareness about sexual and mental harassment and abuse in the military. Juan wants his fiancée’s legacy to live on, and he plans on doing everything in his power to ensure that.

Hope the angels take care of you 'til I see you myself… 🕊❤️ pic.twitter.com/qZmHONKX7R — quan (@trapixxx) July 5, 2020

“She is my hero,” Juan said in an interview with People recently. “Because of her, a lot of people are speaking up. And I know she is proud. She will always be remembered. That’s what she wanted, to help people.” As for his own whereabouts, Juan prefers to stay away from the public eye. So, unfortunately, apart from the fact that he continues to reside in Texas, we have no details regarding his professional or private experiences. The only thing we know is that he still loves and misses Vanessa, and he won’t stop fighting for her until justice is served, and then some.

