Where Is Kim Kyung-jin (Farmer) From Physical 100 Now?

Netflix’s ‘Physical: 100‘ is a captivating Korean reality series that is sure to appeal to fitness enthusiasts. Even if you are not a part of that group, the show has plenty of action and thrill to keep you entertained. The featured 100 participants on the show are some of the best in their chosen fields, with many already having earned a significant amount of fame before the show.

However, this was the first ever major appearance of farmer Kim Kyung-jin on the small screen, and he immediately captured the attention of the viewers. Despite his exit from the series, people are eager to know what he is up to these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Who is Kim Kyung-jin?

Once an active part of the fitness industry, Kim Kyung-jin not only worked on his own body but also used to instruct others about the field. In fact, he spent around 10 years in Seoul, South Korea, as a trainer. About five years before he took part in the Netflix show, he used to teach modeling and physical Education classes at a University. However, he decided to leave his work as an educator behind him and started a new journey. Soon, Kim found solace in farms and became engrossed in the discipline of farming.

Kim’s interest in agriculture led to the creation of Hidefarm, a company established by Kim to provide fresh produce to customers. The reality TV star is seemingly personally involved in the process of growing the crops and likes to ensure that everything that he sells to his clients is fresh and healthy. In the past, they have partnered with different brands in hopes of providing people with a variety of purchase options and keeping their services as fresh as their produce.

When Kim appeared in the fitness show, which many have compared to the format of ‘Squid Games,’ he was one of the better performers in the Pre-Quest challenge. As such, he got the opportunity to choose his opponent for the First Quest. Given that the task ahead was going to be a physically demanding knockout match, Kim chose Cha Hyun-Seung as his opponent. The farmer thought that the smaller frame of the ‘Singles Inferno‘ star would give him an advantage. However, Cha Hyun-Seung was determined to prove his worth and ended up winning the round, leading to Kim’s elimination.

Where is Kim Kyung-jin Now?

Despite getting eliminated in the very first round of the Netflix series, Kim Kyung-jin has earned a massive fan following. His match against the Korean Netflix star has become one of the most appreciated events on the show, with many people eager to know more about the “Fit Farmer.” Kim himself is happy to have appeared in the Netflix show and has promoted the show on his social media. That does not mean that he did not lament his swift exit but seems to have accepted it with much grace.

Presently, Kim is based in the county of Haenam in the South Jeolla province of South Korea. When not working hard on his farms, the reality TV star makes sure to work on his fitness as a way to maintain his health and self-esteem. The happy father of two also has a YouTube channel where he often posts farm and fitness-based videos. He has also amassed an impressive social media following with about 18 thousand Instagram followers as of writing.

Read More: Where Are Song A-reum And Kim Kang-min From Physical 100 Now?