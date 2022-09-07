Where is Last Light Filmed?

Based on the 2007 international best-selling eponymous novel by Alex Scarrow, Peacock’s ‘Last Light’ is a thriller drama series that revolves around a petro-chemist named Andy Yeats, who is well aware of how much importance oil holds in the world. He knows that if the oil supply were to stop all of a sudden, it would be the beginning of a dangerous chain reaction where transportation is forced to halt, supplies are not delivered, and consequently, law enforcement is overwhelmed. When he visits the Middle East, his worst fears turn into reality as the world’s oil supplies are cut off.

Now, among all the chaos, Andy must do everything he can to get back to his family, who is scattered across Europe — his daughter, Laura, is home alone in London, while his wife, Elena, and son, Sam, are in Paris. The suspenseful and thrilling narrative keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats as they are eager to find out if Andy reunites with his family or not. Another thing that might keep you wondering is the different locations that appear throughout the thriller series. Well, in that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Last Light Filming Locations

‘Last Light’ is filmed in Czech Republic, UAE, France, and the United States, particularly in Prague, Nové Město, Modletice, Trmice, Svatý Mikuláš, Tursko, Ejpovice, Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Paris, and Los Angeles. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Matthew Fox-starrer reportedly commenced in September 2021 but got halted for a few days when Fox tested positive for COVID-19. After some delay, finally, the shooting got wrapped up in January 2022. Now, let’s follow Andy as he tries to reunite with his family and traverse all the specific locations!

Prague, Czech Republic

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Last Light’ are lensed in Prague, the capital and largest city in the Czech Republic. The production team utilizes the facilities of the Barrandov Studio at Kříženeckého nám. 322/5 in Prague. The studio is home to nine different stages, each of which is soundproof and allows for direct sound recording. Apart from the stages, it also consists of production rooms, make-up rooms, dressing rooms, camera and prop rooms, and catering areas, making it an ideal production location for all kinds of filming projects.

A few pivotal scenes for season 1 were seemingly taped on location in the municipal district of Újezd nad Lesy, which is also known as Prague 21. Moreover, the filming unit supposedly utilizes the premise of the National Gallery Prague at Staroměstské nám. 1 in Staré Město and the National Theatre at Národní 2 in Nové Město.

Other Locations in the Czech Republic

For shooting additional portions of ‘Last Light,’ the cast and crew members set up camp in different locations across the Czech Republic, including Modletice, Trmice, Tursko, Ejpovice, and Ostrovní in Nové Město. Furthermore, the manor house of Kačina at Svatý Mikuláš 51 in Kutná Hora also serves as a prominent filming site for the series.

Emirate of Abu Dhabi, UAE

Since a significant amount of the narrative is set in the Middle East, the filming unit makes sure to lens many sequences on location in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, one of the seven emirates that constitute the United Arab Emirates. Most of the desert scenes for the thriller series are possibly recorded in the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain deserts, enhancing the quality and authenticity of the overall narrative. You can spot several iconic landmarks of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain on the exterior and aerial shots of the series.

Paris, France

A few portions of ‘Last Light’ are also recorded in Paris, the capital and most populous city of France. Several exterior shots of the city, including the iconic Eiffel Tower, are seemingly shot on location. Moreover, most of the scenes involving Elena and Sam in the debut season were taped in the City of Lights as well.

Los Angeles, California

For taping purposes, the production team of ‘Last Light’ also sets up camp in Los Angeles, a major city in Southern California. Also known as the City of Angels, LA is known to have ties to the Hollywood industry as it is home to many major film studios and record labels. Over the years, Los Angeles has served as a pivotal production location for all kinds of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Nope,’ ‘Day Shift,’ ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,’ and ‘House of the Dragon.’

