Where is Lori Vallow Daybell’s Son Colby Ryan Now?

As a documentary series that delves deep into the infamous case of Lori Vallow Daybell, Netflix’s ‘Sins of Our Mother’ can only be described as equal parts gripping, bewildering, and haunting. That’s because it charts not just her familial experiences but also her religious extremism, along with the way they ultimately (allegedly) led her to have a hand in two of her children’s murders. Amongst those to thus extensively feature in this original to help navigate the same is none other than her sole surviving child Colby Jordan Ryan — so let’s find out more about him, shall we?

Who is Colby Ryan?

Although born to Lori Cox and William Lagioia on April 8, 1996, Colby did not have a big, happy family or even a father figure for most of his early years since his parents divorced shortly after. He was actually adopted by Joseph “Joe” Ryan Anthony Jr. once his mother tied the knot with him in 2001, around a year before they welcomed Tylee, yet this marriage did not last either. The reason? Joe was physically as well as sexually abusive towards both his wife and her children, going as far as to rape Colby inside their shared home, according to the three-part production.

However, the entry of Leland “Charles” Anthony Vallow into their lives as Lori’s fourth husband in the mid-2000s turned things around for good because he genuinely, gladly cared for everyone. Colby hence got his wish of having a tight-knit immediate family, which only grew further when the couple adopted Charles’ months-old grandnephew Joshua Jaxon (or JJ) as their own in 2013. The then teen was admittedly a little unsure about this adoption at first, yet he soon developed the same deep bond with the autistic toddler that he had with Tylee, as per the docuseries.

Colby honestly loved being a big brother, but he also knows he wasn’t too involved in his siblings’ life by the time fall 2019 rolled around since his focus had shifted to his job, wife, and daughter. It thus wasn’t until what would’ve been Tylee’s 17th birthday (September 24) that he realized something was amiss — she didn’t pick up his calls, and texts from her number read differently. Therefore, once it was officially confirmed both his sister as well as his brother were missing, he did his best to aid the search and get through to his mother for the complete truth, but to no avail.

Where is Colby Ryan Now?

“We have to live with what happened,” Colby had candidly expressed in ‘Sins of Our Mother.’ “What am I gonna focus on? Am I gonna focus on [Charles, Tylee, and JJ’s] deaths, or am I gonna focus on their memory and honor them? They don’t want us sitting here broken, destroyed by everything because they’re gone.” Therefore, it comes as no surprise he recently published a memoir titled ‘The God Over Odds’ (April 2022) to detail how true faith has helped him heal from a life of trauma, abuse, murder, and loss. The Arizona resident has even established the God Over Odds Media Company to share his testimony with the entire world.

“I just really feel like I’m making it through because of Kelsee [my wife] and Riley [our daughter],” Colby had said. “If I didn’t have Riley, if I didn’t have my wife… I probably would’ve just died from sadness. Like, I have a purpose besides myself.” Yet it’s imperative to mention things within this family have changed drastically in the past year — not only did the couple welcome their second daughter Ava into this world, but they’ve also been separated since mid-summer 2022.

More importantly, though, Colby was arrested in Mesa, Arizona, on September 3 on two counts of sexual assault after his estranged wife accused him of raping her two nights prior. The 26-year-old had reportedly amicably shown up at her doorstep — they do not live together — on August 31 to watch television, following which they’d engaged in consensual kissing. But she’d made clear she did not want to have sexual intercourse, just for him to continue inappropriately touching and then raping her despite protests, according to police documents.

Colby was actually held at Maricopa County Jail on a $10,000 bond until September 9, that is, until the charges against him were dismissed without prejudice (meaning they can be re-filed in the future). We should mention his release is under the stipulation he can not initiate contact with either his alleged victim or his arresting officers, carry or intake any non-prescription drug, and drive without a license. The YouTuber even has to continue to provide officials with proof of his local address for at least a little while.

