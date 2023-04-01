Where is Malia From Below Deck Now?

Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ is a reality series that serves as a spinoff of the highly popular ‘Below Deck.’ The show features various crew members whose lives as employees of some of the most luxurious superyachts is quite an entertaining watch. The lives and tales of the people within the show often help them gain admirers across the world. The same holds true for Malia White, who captured the attention of the public quite easily, thanks to her charming personality. Naturally, her fans are eager to know what the reality TV star is up to these days, and we are here to explore the same!

Malia White’s Below Deck Journey

Malia White first made her on-screen appearance in the Bravo series during season 2. As a Deckhand for Sirocco, this was not only her first time on a superyacht but also as a reality TV cast member. However, she was determined not to let the new setting change her determination to rise through the ranks and become a Captain herself. Toward the end of the second installment of the series, we see Malia getting promoted to the position of Lead Deckhand. Her on-screen romance with Wesley Walton also made her one of the favorites from the show.

For the following two iterations of the Bravo series, Malia was not a part of the cast but made a comeback in season 5 as the Bosun of The Wellington. However, her time as a crew member was far from smooth. After discovering that Chief Stewardess Hannah Ferrier had brought valium on board, the Bosun decided to share the information with Captain Sandra “Sandy” Yawn. This led to Hannah being evicted from the crew. The season is also notable for Malia’s romance with Chef Tom Checketts.

Season 6 saw Malia back as the Bosun for Lady Michelle, where she got romantically involved with Engineer Jake Baker. The reality TV star did not return to the show for the next season. One of the primary reasons behind her absence from season 7 seems to be a terrible scooter accident that the Bosun found herself in. Additionally, she wanted to focus on her studies and career a bit more. Nevertheless, the crewmate retains a massive fan following who is always eager to see more of Malia in a professional capacity.

Where is Malia White Now?

It seems to Malia is well on her way to becoming one of the top dogs within the superyacht industry. In January 2023, she revealed to the world that she had officially become an Officer of the Watch. In order to achieve this, the reality TV star had to undergo hours of studies and preparation, but the end result certainly seems to have brought a smile to her face. She also holds a 200-ton Captain’s License and is also a certified dive master.

With an immense love for the sea, Malia enjoys the serenity of water even when not working. Additionally, she has her own podcast called “Total Ship Show,” which features stories from the sea and other fascinating marine topics. Given her line of work, it is no wonder that Malia has traveled to some of the most beautiful places across the world and often shares photographs of the same via her social media.

As for her romantic life, Malia does not seem to be actively dating anyone as of writing. Her three on-screen relationships started and ended on the specific boats though it does seem like she might be done with “boatmances.” The reality TV star enjoys skiing and can often be found in the company of her friends and family, who are always eager to cheer her on. In fact, her big brother, Arin White, seems to be as much of an adventurer and sea lover as Malia herself.

