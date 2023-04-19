Where is Marshall From Love is Blind Now?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ is a show that leaves viewers wanting more, thanks to its one-of-a-kind concept and never-ending drama. Through this social experiment, we have come to know many heartwarming couples though it is not only them that we are huge admirers of. Consider Marshall Glaze from the fourth season of the series, whose journey in the reality show was exceptionally different from what everyone anticipated, but that has not stopped all the love coming his way. Needless to say, people are quite eager to know what he is up to these days, and we are here to answer the same.

Marshall Glaze’s Love is Blind Journey

Entering the fourth iteration of the beloved Netflix experiment, Marshall was eager to find a spouse for himself. Fortunately for him, he soon found himself falling for Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds, and the two would spend hours talking to each and learning about mutual interests. Jackie especially could not help but admire Marshall’s emotional maturity. However, she was torn between spending time with him and Joshua “Josh” Demas. When Marshall clarified his intentions of wanting more, she told him about the same, which upset him as she was apparently the only one for him.

Despite her confusion, Jackie ultimately chose Marshall as her future husband, making him extremely happy. The two soon met each other and were looking forward to spending in each other’s company. Just like every other engaged couple on the show, the two traveled to Mexico, where they spent quality time together and got to know each other. The physical and emotional closeness allowed them to deepen their bond further.

However, things started to sour between Marshall and Jackie towards the end of the trip as they got into a massive argument. The fight was resolved, but it would certainly set the tone for the rest of their time together. After returning to Seattle, Washington, the two lived in the same house but were struggling to get along. While Marshall wanted Jackie to open up more, she felt that her fiance was sometimes too demanding and sensitive. Following an argument where Jackie asked Marshall to “man up,” he left the house and stayed away for a few days.

Even when the time came for the cast members to meet each other in the city, Marshall and Jackie arrived separately, and the latter started talking to Josh Demas. After the event, the couple seemingly clarified things between themselves and were ready to give it all another go. However, tensions lingered, and peace was yet to be achieved. In the end, Jackie decided to break things off with Marshall and pursue a relationship with Josh. When a hurt Marshall asked for the ring back, she refused to do so. Though devastated and wondering if he ever knew the “real Jackie,” Marshall did attend the wedding of Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, given his close bond with them.

Where is Marshall Glaze Now?

As of writing, Marshall seems to be quite content in his life and seems to have made his peace with the events that transpired during the social experiment. During the reunion, he stated that though he felt slighted about Jackie and Josh’s absence from the live event, he was eager to move on and had forgiven her for any hurt that she had caused him. “[I had] a lot of emotions when I found out, definitely had prepared myself for them to be here,” Marshall shared with Entertainment Tonight regarding the couple’s absence from the reunion. “That’s a lot of mental energy that I expense. I was not happy at first, but I just had to roll with the punches.”

The reality TV star also addressed the claims that he had called Jackie a transphobic slur, saying that he never did such a thing. He admitted to lashing out after she had made allegations about his sexuality. “I felt like it was my turn to make a jab. I said, ‘You know, you got a strong jawline. You coulda been a man for all I know.’… She took very clear offense to it. We were just learning each other. We don’t really know what each other’s triggers are,” he explained. “I thought it was a safe space because she’s coming at me, calling me out for my sexual preferences… I did not say a specific term. I did not use a derogatory word, no.”

Marshall also stated that he went on a date with Kacia Clark following his break up with Jackie. The two did briefly date in the pods, and he shared that Kacia reached out to him after his split as the news had spread among the cast members quite quickly. However, he stated that her actions were born out of her caring and loving nature, and they never went on another date. Presently, Marshall works as a Social Media Marketing Professional and is quite happily promoting the Netflix series. He has also requested the public to let go of the past hurts.

Read More: Are Jackie and Marshall From Love is Blind Still Together?