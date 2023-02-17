Where is Netflix’s A Girl and an Astronaut Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘A Girl and an Astronaut’ (originally titled ‘Dziewczyna i Kosmonauta’) is a science fiction romantic series that revolves around a girl named Marta whose life gets turned upside down when her former love interest, an astronaut named Niko, returns after three decades of disappearance, and that too, without aging a single day.

Apart from rekindling the lost love between Niko and Marta, his return understandably makes a corporation curious and determined to find out the reason behind his not aging after all these years. The love triangle between Marta, her present lover Bogdan, and Niko, and the mystery surrounding Niko keep the viewers hooked through each episode. At the same time, the dark visuals against some interesting backdrops are bound to make you curious about the actual filming sites of ‘A Girl and an Astronaut.’ In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

A Girl and an Astronaut Filming Locations

‘A Girl and an Astronaut’ is filmed in Poland, seemingly in Warsaw. Located in Central Europe, Poland is the fifth most populous member state of the European Union. Having the largest banking sector in Central Europe, it is considered the regional economic leader in the area. Given the country’s diverse landscape, which includes plain and hilly areas, it makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘A Girl and an Astronaut.’ Now, without further ado, let’s explore all the specific sites that feature in the romantic drama series!

Warsaw, Poland

Many pivotal sequences for ‘A Girl and an Astronaut’ are seemingly lensed in and around Warsaw, the capital and largest city of Poland. From the looks of it, the production team supposedly travels across the city to record different scenes, interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops. Moreover, it is a high possibility that they even set up camp in one of the film studios, which is the case for most sci-fi productions, to shoot some important scenes for the series.

Situated on the River Vistula in east-central Poland, Warsaw is the sixth most populous city in the European Union and a major cultural, economic, and political hub of the country. The capital is home to more than 60 museums and galleries open to the public. Some of the ones that are popular among tourists are the Poster Museum, the Museum of the History of Polish Jews, the National Museum, the Museum of the Polish Army, the Zachęta National Gallery of Art, and the Museum of John Paul II and Primate Wyszyński. Moreover, Warsaw has also served as a prominent production location for numerous film projects over the years, including ‘Three Colors: White,’ ‘The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka,’ and ‘Squared Love.’

