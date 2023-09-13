Where is Netflix’s Class Act Filmed?

Based on true events, Netflix’s ‘Class Act’ is a French biographical drama series created by Tristan Séguéla and Olivier Demangel that recounts the romantic destination of one of the most controversial and iconic French public figures — Bernard Tapie. With Laurent Lafitte portraying Tapie, we get to witness the rise and fall of the ambitious and working-class man that he was in the 1970s and 1980s.

Originally titled ‘Tapie,’ the historical show, besides Lafitte, features compelling onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Joséphine Japy, Patrick d’Assumçao, Sarah Suco, Antoine Reinartz, Camille Chamoux, and Hakim Jemili. The series unfolds in France over different decades, which adds to the level of authenticity of the storyline. If you are interested in knowing where ‘Class Act’ is filmed, we have got you covered!

Class Act Filming Locations

‘Class Act’ is filmed in its entirety in France, particularly in Grand Paris and Marseille. The principal photography for the debut season of the biographical series reportedly commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up in the summer of the same year. Now, without wasting any time, let’s get a detailed account of all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix show!

Grand Paris, France

A major chunk of ‘Class Act’ is lensed in Paris, the capital of France, with the production team setting up camp in various streets and neighborhoods of the city in order to shoot several important scenes against suitable backdrops. They reportedly transformed different parts of Paris into the Paris of the 1970s and 1980s. For instance, during the shooting schedule of season 1, the cast and crew of the series were spotted recording pivotal sequences in the area of Rue de Grenelle, which was decorated to make it seem like the 1970s.

Furthermore, in early June 2022, the filming unit utilized the locales of the commune of Stains in the department of Seine-Saint-Denis, which is situated in the northern suburbs of Paris. In the backdrop of the exterior shots, you are likely to spot a number of local landmarks, including the iconic Eiffel Tower, Panthéon, Arc de Triomphe, Palais Garnier, and Sacré-Cœur, to name a few. Other than ‘Class Act,’ Paris has taken the role of a production location for many movies and TV shows over the years. Some of them include ‘Jeanne du Barry,’ ‘The Intouchables,’ ‘Curiosa,’ ‘Marie Antoinette,’ and ‘The Diplomat.’

Marseille, France

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Class Act’ also travels to the city of Marseille, which is the capital of France’s Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region. Given its historical architecture, Marseille makes for a perfect shooting site for a historical show based in the 20th century. Moreover, since many scenes are based in the city itself, especially when he gets associated with Olympique de Marseille, the filming unit chooses to shoot most of those portions on location.

Read More: Best French Shows on Netflix