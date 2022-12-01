Where is Netflix’s Dead End Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Dead End’ (originally titled ‘Pewnego Razu na Krajowej Jedynce’) is a Polish dark comedy series that revolves around a group of strangers sharing a ride together and a novice bank robber. Accidentally, the group swaps cars with the latter with a large sum of stolen money in the trunk. When they realize that they are in the wrong car and have their hands on two million zlotys that could potentially change their lives, they refuse to let go of the money and hence, are chased by the robber.

The crime series is made all the more entertaining by the impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Juliusz Chrząstowski, Łukasz Garlicki, Anna Ilczuk, and Jasmina Polak. Moreover, the darker undertone against different locations reflects the overall vibe of the narrative but also adds contrast to the raw humor that is ever so prevalent in the series. Thus, it is natural for you to be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Dead End.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

Dead End Filming Locations

‘Dead End’ is filmed in its entirety in Poland, particularly in Warsaw and Krakow. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy series commenced in April 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in October of the same year. So, without much ado, allow us to take you through all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix series as the robber chases his stolen money!

Warsaw, Poland

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Dead End’ are seemingly lensed in and around Warsaw, the capital and largest city of Poland. From the looks of it, the filming unit sets up camp at various sites across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Situated on the River Vistula in east-central Poland, Warsaw is considered an Alpha global city and a major economic, cultural, and political hub of the country. Over the years, the city has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows, including ‘365 Days,’ ‘Mr. Jones,’ ‘Inland Empire,’ ‘Three Colors: White,’ ‘Hold Tight,’ and ‘High Water.’

Krakow, Poland

It appears that some of the key scenes for ‘Dead End’ are also taped in Krakow, the second largest and one of the oldest cities in Poland. Located in the southern region of the nation, Krakow is considered one of Europe’s most beautiful cities and it is frequented by millions of tourists each year. Some of the major tourist attractions in the city are the National Art Museum, the Sukiennice Cloth Hall, the Barbican along the Royal Coronation Route, and the Wawel Castle.

