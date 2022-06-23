Where is Netflix’s First Class Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘First Class’ is an exciting reality show that offers a sneak peek into the lives of a heterogeneous group of friends in Barcelona. While this group includes people from all fields, including artists, designers, journalists, and others, they are all tied together by their mutual love for parties, exclusive events, and the latest fashion. Moreover, as the portrayal is wholly unscripted and rooted in reality, it makes for some thrilling television.

Although the show focuses on a group of people from Barcelona, the narrative jumps from one location to the other. Besides, the audience remains glued to the screen as every backdrop is equally breathtaking. Thus, if you are intrigued by the filming locations after watching the show, we come bearing answers!

First Class Filming Locations

As you might have guessed, Netflix’s ‘First Class’ was filmed primarily in Barcelona. However, the production team also used a few other picturesque locations in Spain and France. Let’s take a look at each filming location in detail, shall we?

Barcelona, Spain

As ‘First Class’ follows a group of friends from Barcelona, it was natural that the production team would choose the Spanish city as the primary location. Interestingly, Barcelona is known for its natural beauty, incredible culture, and breathtaking architecture. It offers a whiff of the historical and traditional in a modern metropolitan setting. Thus, it is no surprise that the city has hosted production teams for movies like ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’ and ‘Perfume: The Story of a Murderer.’

For ‘First Class,’ the production team mainly followed the cast around in their daily lives but made sure to involve several of the most notable landmarks in the city. As a result, scenes were shot all around the city, with a few prominent locations being the watch store AP House Barcelona, The Gran Teatre del Liceu, Hotel Majestic, the bookstore Llibreria Byron, Orsà Palace, Restaurante Tragaluz, and Sis Quartos Restaurant.

Costa Brava, Spain

Costa Brava is an incredibly breathtaking coastal region that offers vast rolling views of the sea, quaint little towns, and quite a bit of historical architecture. While ‘First Class’ was filmed in several indoor and outdoor locations along the coast in Costa Brava, the region is also famous for hosting filming crews for productions like ‘The Monk,’ and ‘Perfume: The Story of a Murderer.’

Some Locations in the South of France

As Barcelona is quite close to France’s southern border, people often travel to the foreign country for vacations as it offers a beautiful experience in the form of an exquisite coastal region coupled with France’s renowned culture. Similarly, cameras follow the ‘First Class’ cast members as they travel to Toulouse in the South of France.

Read More: Where is Buckhead Shore Filmed?