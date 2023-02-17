Where is Netflix’s Ganglands Filmed?

An adaptation of Julien Leclercq’s 2015 directorial ‘Braqueurs,’ Netflix’s ‘Ganglands‘ (originally titled ‘Braqueurs’) is a French action crime series created by Hamid Hlioua and Julien Leclercq. The narrative follows an experienced and skilled robber named Mehdi, who leads a crew of armed robbers, including an apprentice thief named Liana. Soon, things get complicated for the two when they get pulled into a turf war with a powerful and dangerous drug lord. Now, Mehdi and Liana must join forces if they wish to save their loved ones from harm.

The brilliant onscreen performances from Sami Bouajila, Tracy Gotoas, Samuel Jouy, Noureddine Farihi, and Geert Van Rampelberg, and the action-packed sequences of the crime drama series keep the viewers hooked through each episode. Meanwhile, the icy undertone against the backdrop of the scenic cityscape tends to spark questions about the actual filming sites in the viewers’ minds. If you have been wondering the same, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Ganglands Filming Locations

‘Ganglands’ is filmed in Belgium and France, specifically in the Brussels-Capital Region and Lille. The shooting for the inaugural iteration of the action series reportedly commenced in August 2020 and wrapped up in early December of the same year. As for the principal photography for the sophomore round, it began in January 2022 and concluded in May of the same year. Now, let’s not waste any time and follow the turf war between the robbers and the drug lord and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix series!

Brussels-Capital Region, Belgium

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Ganglands’ are lensed in the Brussels-Capital Region, a region in Belgium centered around the City of Brussels. Out of all the 19 municipalities in the region, Woluwe-Saint-Pierre serves as one of the primary production locations for the Sami Bouajila starrer. It is situated in the eastern part of the region.

Moreover, the filming unit utilizes the locales of the City of Brussels for shooting various key portions as well. To be specific, you can spot the Avenue de Tervueren in a few scenes of the show. Known for being one of the greenest capitals in all of Europe, Brussels has over 8,000 hectares of green spaces. Some of the parks and gardens in the city are Brussels Park, Parc du Cinquantenaire/Jubelpark, Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos, and the Botanical Garden of Brussels. In addition, the production team makes use of the services of Ciné Cascade to record several live-speed action scenes, so it is possible that they also make use of the organization’s office space at Avenue de Malargne, 199, in Namur, south of Brussels.

Lille, France

Additional portions for ‘Ganglands’ are also taped in Lille, the capital of France’s Hauts-de-France region. During the production process of season 1, specifically in late 2020, the cast and crew members of ‘Ganglands’ were reportedly spotted recording some pivotal sequences for the show in and around Tramontana Ristorante at 33 Rue d’Isly in Lille. Over the years, Lille has hosted the production of numerous film projects, including ‘Enigma,’ ‘The Confession,’ ‘Guilty,’ ‘Stalk,’ and ‘Manipulations.’

Read More: Is Ganglands Based on a True Story?