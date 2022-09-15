Where is Netflix’s Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘A Second Chance’ and ‘A Second Chance: Rivals!,’ Netflix’s ‘Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance’ is a family sports drama series created by Clay Glen and Vanessa Shapiro. The narrative follows a 14-year-old African American gymnast named Kyra Berry who dreams of competing in the Olympics and showcasing her skills in front of the world. Soon, her USA Academy withdraws her name after she suffers a knee injury. However, the ex-world champion gymnast turned coach, Maddy Cornell, acknowledges Kyra’s potential and sends her an invitation to join the Coreega Gymnastics Academy on a trial.

When Kyra lands in the new country to pounce on the opportunity, she experiences new friendships, personal and professional growth, important life lessons, and her first-ever boy crush, all of which she goes through with her group of teen teammates. Kyra’s inspirational journey and the whirlwind of adventures and challenges she faces make for an interesting watch. In the meanwhile, the use of interesting locations, including the Coreega Gymnastics Academy, in the backdrop is likely to make you curious about the actual filming sites of the Netflix series. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance Filming Locations

‘Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance’ is filmed entirely in Australia, specifically in South Australia. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the sports drama series reportedly commenced in October 2021 and seemingly wrapped up in late December of the same year. Although most of the narrative is set in Sydney, the filming unit decides to shoot the series in different regions of South Australia. The co-creator, Clay Glen, had a few words to say about filming in SA. She said that due to South Australia’s diverse and accessible locations, it is one of the best places to film in Australia. So, without much ado, let’s follow Kyra on her journey, and traverse the specific locations that make an appearance in the series!

South Australia, Australia

Major portions of ‘Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance’ is filmed in and around Adelaide, the capital and largest city of South Australia. The filming unit constructed a purpose-built gym set in the inner-southern suburb of Adelaide, Wayville, that stands for the gym of Coreega Gymnastics Academy in the series. From the looks of it, they even utilized one of the beaches in the city to tape beach scenes for the Netflix show. Moreover, Adelaide Bowling Club on Dequetteville Terrace in Kent Town, Adelaide, seemingly serves as a pivotal production location as well.

Besides that, the production team of ‘Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance’ even sets up camp in the Flinders Ranges. They are the largest mountain range in South Australia, which is around 200 km north of Adelaide. The capital of South Australia, Adelaide, has featured in many other movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Mortal Kombat,’ ‘Escape from Pretoria,’ ‘Wolf Creek,’ ‘The Tourist,’ and ‘Upright.’

