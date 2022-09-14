Where is Netflix’s Heartbreak High (2022) Filmed?

A reboot of the famous 1994 eponymous series by Michael Jenkins and Ben Gannon, Netflix’s ‘Heartbreak High’ is an Australian romantic drama series created by the creators of the original show and Hannah Carroll Chapman. Set in the modern Hartley High School, the narrative involves the discovery of a secret map that records all the hook-ups in the school year, with Amerie getting the brunt of it. In order to bring all the hypersexual students of the school in line, the school forces them to join a Sexual Literacy Program.

Now, with her new friends, Quinn and Darren, Amerie must try to pull her reputation from the dirt and repair it, while going through love, sex, and heartbreak. The callback to the famous 90s show is bound to get the viewers hyped and hooked on the narrative from the very first episode. Moreover, the setting of Hartley High School takes you back in time to your own high school days, making you curious to know about the actual filming sites of the series. Well, allow us to fill you in on all the details and put your mind at ease!

Heartbreak High Filming Locations

‘Heartbreak High’ is filmed entirely in Australia, particularly in New South Wales. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Netflix show reportedly commenced in November 2021 and seemingly wrapped up around late February 2022. The filming unit decides to follow in the footsteps of the original show as it was also taped in New South Wales.

Located on the east coast of Australia, NSW is known to be the largest state economy in Australia. Moreover, the state is home to more than 780 national parks and reserves. So, without further ado, let’s traverse the specific locations that appear in the Australian series!

Sydney, Australia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Heartbreak High’ are taped in and around Sydney, the capital city of New South Wales. From the looks of it, the production team travels across the city to lens different scenes against suitable backdrops for the drama series. For taping the scenes set in Hartley High School, it appears that they either set up camp in an actual school or college, or in a soundstage of one of the film studios in the city.

Situated on the east coast of Australia, Sydney is known to be one of the most expensive cities in the world but still manages to rank in the top ten most liveable cities in the world. Sydney is home to a number of famous tourist destinations, including the Sydney Opera House, Watsons Bay, The Rocks, Sydney Tower, and the Art Gallery of New South Wales, to name a few. Apart from tourists, the city is frequented by many filmmakers for shooting purposes. Over the years, it has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows, such as ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing,’ ‘Hacksaw Ridge,’ ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ and ‘Pieces of Her.’

Read More: Best Teen Shows on Netflix