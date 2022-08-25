Where Was Three Thousand Years of Longing Filmed?

Based on the short story ‘The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye’ by A. S. Byatt, ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ is a fantasy drama movie co-written and directed by George Miller (known for the ‘Mad Max‘ franchise). The narrative revolves around a lonely yet brilliant academic, Dr. Alithea Binnie, who is content with her life. However, while attending a conference in a foreign country, her life turns upside down as she comes across a Djinn, who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Being a creature of logic, the doctor has difficulty believing that the Djinn is real.

Besides that, Alithea is aware of all the ways the wishes can go wrong, making her skeptical about using hers. Thus, the Djinn tries to convince her to make the wishes by telling her all about stories of his past and how his wishes have helped people. Soon, she makes up her mind and makes a wish that surprises both of them. Apart from the fantastical narrative, the use of awe-inspiring locations in the backdrop makes one wonder about the filming sites of ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing.’ If you are one such curious soul, let us fill you in on all the details!

Three Thousand Years of Longing Filming Locations

‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ was filmed in Australia and Turkey, specifically in New South Wales and Istanbul. The original plan was to begin shooting in March 2020, but the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the production. After several months of delay, the principal photography for the Idris Elba-starrer commenced in November 2020 with some strict safety protocols in place. Reportedly, it got wrapped up in early Spring 2021. Now, without further ado, let’s navigate all the specific locations that appear in the fantasy movie, shall we?

New South Wales, Australia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ were lensed across New South Wales, a state on the east coast of Australia. The production team primarily set up camp in and around the state’s capital city, Sydney. In particular, Melrose Park, a suburb of Sydney, served as a prominent shooting location for the fantasy movie.

Moreover, during the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted taping some important scenes in Sydney Park. Located at 416 Sydney Park Road in the inner-city suburb of Alexandria, it is a 103-acre recreational area with distinctive hills, wetlands, a children’s playground, the AIDS Memorial Grove, and much more. Apart from the George Miller directorial, New South Wales has served as a production site for several other movies and TV shows, such as ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ ‘Alien: Covenant,’ ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ and ‘The Secrets She Keeps.’

Istanbul, Turkey

With a large part of the movie set in Istanbul, the cast and crew chose to record some additional portions of ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ on location in Turkey’s largest city. Situated in northwestern Turkey, Istanbul serves as the nation’s cultural, economic, and historical hub. Known for its Byzantine and Ottoman architecture, the city is home to several monuments and attractions popular among tourists. Some are the Obelisk of Thutmose III, Istanbul Archaeology Museums, the Forum of Constantine, and the Church of Theotokos Pammakaristos.

