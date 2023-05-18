Where is Netflix’s Muted Filmed?

Originally titled ‘El Silencio,’ Netflix’s ‘Muted’ is a Spanish psychological thriller series created by Aitor Gabilondo that follows a strange young man named Sergio who murdered his own parents and ever since that day, he hasn’t spoken a single word to anybody. After getting an early release from prison due to good behavior, he is monitored, and his apartment is fully surveilled secretly by his young psychiatrist Ana Dussel and her competent team. Soon, things accelerate when a teenager named Martha randomly appears in his life.

Ana feels that the teenage girl might be the key to getting Sergio to finally speak after all these years and reveal all the secrets he holds about the fateful night when his parents died. Starring Arón Piper, Almudena Amor, Cristina Kovani, Aitor Luna, Manu Ríos, and Aria Bedmar, the mystery show unfolds in a number of different sites, including the prison where Sergio spends six years and his house before and after the death of his parents. The transition between these places indicates how much the protagonist’s life has also changed. This is why it is natural for the viewers to wonder where ‘Muted’ is shot. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Muted Filming Locations

‘Muted’ is filmed in its entirety in Spain, particularly in Madrid and Biscay. Principal photography for the debut season of the thriller show reportedly commenced in May 2022 and wrapped up after about 84 days of shooting in September of the same year. Now, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

Madrid, Spain

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Muted’ are lensed in and around the capital of Spain, that is, Madrid, with the production team setting up camp in different streets and neighborhoods across the city for shooting purposes. For the most part, they utilize the facilities of Estudios Barajas C/ de Campezo, 3, in Madrid. Founded in 1985, the film studio is home to a 1,847 square meters set, dressing rooms, a loading and unloading dock, production offices, and a bedroom area.

Thus, given all these amenities, Estudios Barajas makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of film projects, including ‘Muted.’ Over the years, Madrid has hosted the production of various movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Enemy,’ ‘Quantum of Solace,’ ‘Money Heist,’ and ‘The Snow Girl.’

Biscay, Spain

In order to tape several key portions of ‘Muted,’ the filming unit traveled to the Spanish province of Biscay, which is a historical territory of the Basque Country. To be specific, the largest city of the province, that is, Bilbao mainly serves as one of the primary production locations for the Spanish series. Many of the important scenes for season 1 were recorded on location in and around the Paseo Uribitarte and Calle Henao, both in the city of Bilbao.

Furthermore, the Isozaki Atea twin towers feature in the backdrop of a few exterior shots as well. You might even spot a few other landmarks and parks through different episodes, such as the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum, the Doña Casilda Iturrizar Park, the Europa Park, and the Miribilla Park.

Read More: Best Spanish Shows on Netflix