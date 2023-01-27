Where is Netflix’s The Snow Girl Filmed?

Based on the novel titled ‘La Chica de Nieve’ by Javier Castillo, Netflix’s ‘The Snow Girl’ (originally titled ‘La Chica de Nieve’) is a Spanish crime mystery series that revolves around the disappearance of a little girl named Amaya Martín who disappears out of nowhere during a parade. Determined to help Amaya’s parents reunite with their missing daughter, a young intern journalist named Miren Rojo embarks on a quest to find the whereabouts of the girl. Although an investigation led by Belén Millán is ongoing, Miren takes the help of veteran journalist Eduardo and carries out her own investigation.

The mystery drama series features brilliant onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Milena Smit, José Coronado, Tristán Ulloa, and Loreto Mauleón, all of whom enhance the overall quality of the narrative. Moreover, the constantly changing landscapes in the backdrop spark questions about the actual filming sites of ‘The Snow Girl.’ If you have been wondering the same, let us get rid of your curiosities once and for all!

The Snow Girl Filming Locations

‘The Snow Girl’ is filmed in its entirety in Spain, particularly in Málaga and Madrid. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the crime show commenced in February 2022 and wrapped up in late May of the same year. Since the story is set in the Costa Del Sol region, the filming unit decides to shoot most of the show on location around the same region. So, let’s not waste any time and follow Miren as she investigates the case, and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that feature in the Netflix show!

Málaga, Spain

A majority of ‘The Snow Girl’ is lensed in and around Málaga, the second most populous city in the autonomous community of Andalusia. The production team sets up camp in various neighborhoods across the city, including El Palo, Soho, Capuchinos, and Guadalmar, to record important sequences for the series. The public square in the heart of Málaga, Plaza de la Constitución, also serves as a prominent production location. Reportedly, the filming unit decorated the shops of the square with Christmas decorations and stalls to give it the ideal look for specific scenes in the debut season of the show.

Moreover, the district of Carretera de Cádiz and Calle Atarazanas feature in quite a few sequences of ‘The Snow Girl.’ Situated in the south of the Iberian Peninsula, Málaga’s economy is driven by several sectors, mainly construction, technology services, tourism, logistics, and transportation. It consists of many tourist sights and attractions, including the Church of the Holy Martyrs, the Church of the Sacred Heart, Atarazanas Market, and the Museo Picasso Málaga.

Madrid, Spain

Several pivotal portions of ‘The Snow Girl’ are also taped in Madrid, the capital and most populous city of Spain. It appears that the cast and crew members travel across the city to shoot various scenes against suitable backdrops. Located right at the center of the Iberian peninsula on the southern Meseta Central, Madrid is considered one of the top European destinations when it comes to museums as it is home to many, such as Prado Museum and the Reina Sofía Museum. It has also hosted the production of many shows and movies like ‘Money Heist,’ ‘Warrior Nun,’ and ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.’

Read More: Best Spanish Shows on Netflix