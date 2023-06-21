Where is Netflix’s Sleeping Dog Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Sleeping Dog’ is a German crime mystery series that chronicles the life of a former detective named Mike Atlas, who embarks upon a mission to unearth the dirt on a cold case after stumbling upon a tragedy, the circumstances of both incidents bearing resemblance. Created by Christoph Darnstädt, the show is based on the popular Israeli series, ‘The Exchange Principle,’ created by Noah Stollman and Oded Davidoff. Estranged from his wife and daughter, Mike has found a new home on the streets but is haunted every night by the complex investigation and the messed up verdict of the Herres murder case. When he learns about the suicide of a person he helped put behind bars, Mike cannot look the other way.

Mike is soon approached by a young public prosecutor, Jule Andergast, who possesses a fiery zest to pursue the uncanny facts surrounding the death. The duo becomes suspicious of authorities’ involvement in both cases and sets out to unravel the conspiracy and expose the truth, but not without ruffling the feathers of some very influential people. Are they onto something, or is it related to a terrorist event that took place more than a year ago? The compelling narrative of the gripping thriller series is enhanced by the gritty visuals that help build tension and suspense. So, if you’re wondering where the show is filmed, we’ve got your back. Here’s everything you need to know!

Sleeping Dog Filming Locations

‘Sleeping Dog’ is filmed entirely in Germany, particularly in and around Berlin. The principal photography for the debut season of the crime series seemingly commenced in July 2022 and wrapped up in September of the same year. Germany offers a lucrative tax rebate for the production of movies and television shows. Therefore, unsurprisingly, the country was chosen as a shooting spot for the thriller series. Without further ado, let’s get into the specific details and find out where exactly ‘Sleeping Dog’ is filmed!

Berlin, Germany

As per reports, all the pivotal sequences for ‘Sleeping Dog’ are lensed in the capital of Germany, Berlin. The filming unit travels to numerous sites across the city to shoot different scenes, both interiors and exteriors, against suitable backdrops. To tape the interior scenes, they either use the premises of real-life establishments or construct sets in one of the film studios in and around Berlin. Some movie studios in and around Berlin are HAVEL STUDIOS – Film Studios & photo studios – Berlin, Berliner Union Film Ateliers, and Babelsberg Film Studio.

Besides, the exterior shots of the Netflix crime show are probably recorded on location. Thus, you may likely spot several iconic destinations and buildings in the backdrop, such as Potsdamer Platz, Brandenburger Tor, the Berlin Wall, Alexanderplatz, Museumsinsel, Fernsehturm, the East-Side Gallery, Schloss-Charlottenburg, Zoologischer Garten, and many more. Over the years, these locales have also been featured in several film and TV projects. Some notable ones are ‘Downfall,’ ‘Gunpowder Milkshake,’ ‘Babylon Berlin,’ and ‘Homeland.’

