Where is Netflix’s Smiley Filmed?

Based on the eponymous play by Guillem Clua, Netflix’s ‘Smiley’ is a Spanish romantic comedy series created by Guillem Clua himself that follows Álex who is heartbroken when the boy he loves ghosts him after a couple of weeks of dating. In the heat of the moment, he lets his sentiments get the best of him and sends a voice note asking for an explanation for this behavior. However, Álex sends the message to a total stranger named Bruno, by mistake.

This mistake ends up having unexpected consequences for both Álex and Bruno because soon after that, they decide to meet. Now, as the two men spend some time together, they start navigating their relationship with one another while looking for true love. With different characters dealing with hangups, hesitations, and missed connections, the narrative keeps the viewers hooked on the series through each episode. Moreover, the use of interesting locations, including the bar where Álex works, is bound to make one wonder where ‘Smiley’ is shot. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Smiley Filming Locations

‘Smiley’ is filmed in its entirety in Spain, particularly in Barcelona. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the romantic series commenced in May 2022 and wrapped up after a month or so, in June of the same year. Situated in southwestern Europe, Spain is considered a developed country with a rich culture and an advanced economy. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix series!

Barcelona, Spain

A majority of ‘Smiley’ is lensed in and around Barcelona, the capital and largest city in Spain’s autonomous community of Catalonia. From the looks of it, the production team seemingly sets up camp at various sites across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. It is possible that they utilize a sound stage of one of the film studios or an actual bar in Barcelona, to create the set for the bar where Álex works

Located on the northeast coast of the Iberian Peninsula, Barcelona is a major economic, cultural, and financial center in southwestern Europe. The city’s rich cultural heritage and historic landmarks make Barcelona a major tourist destination. with millions of tourists visiting the city every year. Some of the main sights of interest in Barcelona are the Sagrada Familia, Palau Reial Major, the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art, the National Museum of Art of Catalonia, and the Museum of Natural Sciences of Barcelona.

Moreover, some of the historic sites in the city are also declared World Heritage Sites by UNESCO. They are Park Güell, Casa Milà, Casa Batlló, and Palau de la Música Catalana, to name a few. Over the years, Barcelona has hosted the production of many filming projects, such as ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona,’ ‘Through My Window,’ ‘The Spanish Apartment,’ and ‘Merlí. Sapere Aude.’

Read More: Best Spanish Shows on Netflix