Where is Netflix’s Who Were We Running From? Filmed?

Based on the 2007 novel titled ‘Biz Kimden Kaçıyorduk Anne?’ by Perihan Mağden, Netflix’s ‘Who Were We Running From?’ is a Turkish crime drama series that follows a mother who lives as a nameless fugitive with her daughter while harboring a dark secret. Living their life on the run, the two move from one hotel to the other, treating them as their temporary homes, as they let their paranoia see everyone around them as a threat to their safety and freedom.

The thrilling narrative is coupled with the stellar performances from Melisa Sözen, Eylül Tumbar, Musa Uzunlar, Devrim Kabacaoglu, Taylor Lauren, and Buçe Buse Kahraman. Moreover, the transition in the locations reflects the kind of life that the mother-daughter lead as they stay on the run, always looking over their shoulders. Thus, the viewers are likely to find themselves wondering about the actual filming sites of ‘Who Were We Running From?.’ If you are rowing the same boat of curiosity, we have got you covered!

Who Were We Running From? Filming Locations

‘Who Were We Running From?’ is filmed in its entirety in Turkey, seemingly in Istanbul. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the thriller series likely commenced in late 2021 and wrapped up in early 2022. Situated mostly on the Anatolian Peninsula in Western Asia, Turkey is a transcontinental country and is considered a regional power mainly due to its geopolitically significant strategic location. So, let’s follow the mother and daughter as they run from one place to another and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that feature in the Netflix series!

Istanbul, Turkey

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Who Were We Running From?’ are possibly lensed in and around Istanbul, the largest city in Turkey. From what we can gather, it seems that the filming unit of the crime drama series sets up camp at various locations across the city to record some important scenes against suitable backdrops. Moreover, we cannot rule out the possibility that they utilize the facilities of one of the production facilities in and around the city.

Located in northwestern Turkey, Istanbul is the most populous European city and is considered the nation’s cultural, economic, and historic hub. It is also known to be one of the most visited cities in the world, as millions of tourists visit the city every year. It is home to many landmarks and places of interest, including the İstanbul State Art and Sculpture Museum, the National Palaces Painting Museum, the Grand Bazaar, Galleria Ataköy, the Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theatre, Zorlu Center, and İstinye Park. Apart from ‘Who Were We Running From?,’ Istanbul’s locales have been featured in ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ ‘Midnight Express,’ ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,’ and ‘The Night Manager.’

