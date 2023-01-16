Where is Night Court Filmed?

A revival of the eponymous series by Reinhold Weege that aired from 1984 to 1992, NBC’s ‘Night Court’ is a sitcom that revolves around the daughter of the late Harold T. Stone named Abby Stone who attempts to retain the legacy of her father by taking up his former seat at the court on the night shift. Sitting where her father sat once, Judge Abby Stone does her best to keep her crew in check and deal with some hilariously cynical cases.

The comedy series stars Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone alongside John Larroquette, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, and Lacretta, all of whom enhance the narrative through their hilarious performances in the show. Fans of the original series are bound to find various connections and easter eggs in the revival show, including several set pieces and settings. Thus, it is understandable if many of you have questions regarding the sitcom’s actual filming sites. Luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary information about the same!

Night Court Filming Locations

‘Night Court’ is filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. The shooting for the pilot of the revival series took place in July 2021, over the course of a week or so. After getting picked up by NBC, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration reportedly commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up in August of the same year. Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that feature in the NBC series!

Los Angeles County, California

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Night Court’ are lensed in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California as well as the United States. To be specific, the filming unit utilizes the facilities of Stage 10 of the Warner Brothers Burbank Studios to shoot a majority of the series. As per reports, the show is taped in front of a live audience with strict COVID-19 restrictions in place. The general set is kept almost entirely the same as the parent show, with most of the action taking place in the courtroom, the judge’s chambers, and the cafeteria.

Furthermore, you may spot several original set pieces from the parent show, including the green couch in the judge’s chambers. Located at 4000 Warner Boulevard in Burbank, the film studio is home to 37 different sound stages ranging in size, production office space spread across 142 acres of property, water tanks, and a wide range of exterior sets. All these amenities make the Warner Brothers Burbank Studios a suitable filming site for all kinds of productions, including ‘Night Court.’ Over the years, it has hosted the production of some iconic sitcoms, such as ‘Friends,’ ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Young Sheldon,’ and ‘Two and a Half Men.’

