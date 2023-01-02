Where is Paul T. Goldman Filmed?

Created by Jason Woliner, Peacock’s ‘Paul T. Goldman’ is one of the best original docu-series of the true-crime cringe comedy genre out there. The perfect blend of mind-bending and character-study comedy makes the series a perfect watch. It follows the real-life story of the titular Paul Goldman with real-life interviews, narrative footage and footage of the actual filming of the series. The series had been based on a book, ‘Duplicity: A True Story of Crime & Deceit,’ written by Paul himself, that acted as the main script.

The narrative’s realism lies in Paul’s raw “bad” acting that makes his story so real. His life story about his unhappy marriage, his fatherhood, episodes of his dating life, and a tinge of true crime make it one of the best original and unique comedies. Curious to know where ‘Paul T. Goldman was filmed? Well, we’ve got all the information for you right here!

Paul T. Goldman Filming Locations

All of the pivotal sequences in ‘Paul T. Goldman’ are lensed in California, especially in the City of Angels, Los Angeles and in Florida, especially in West Palm Beach. The series is shot over a span of 10 years, where the crew combined real footage and interviews of Paul and clubbed together in the unique mind-bending comedy. Let’s check out the details of filming locations featured in the hilarious comedy.

Los Angeles, California

Most of the scenes in ‘Paul T. Goldman’ are lensed in and around Los Angeles, California. A lot of productions opt to shoot there because LA has a stellar studio system, which aids in the production process. Moreover, the city is home to one of the most thriving movie industries in the world. Thus, skilled professionals are always available to assist in filming. Moreover, filming in Los Angeles is pragmatic for some small-budget projects, as overhead costs of transportation for cast and crew can be avoided.

Los Angeles, the hub of the country’s film and television industry, is a large city in Southern California. Studios, including Paramount Pictures, Universal, and Warner Brothers, provide behind-the-scenes tours close to the famous Hollywood sign. The Walk of Fame commemorates hundreds of luminaries, the TCL Chinese Theatre exhibits celebrity hands and footprints, and street merchants offer guides to the residences of famous people on Hollywood Boulevard. Apart from ‘Paul T. Goldman,’ the City of Angels has aided the production of several filming projects over the years, such as ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Blonde,’ and ‘House of the Dragon.’

West Palm Beach, Florida

A few scenes in the cringe comedy are filmed in West Palm Beach, Florida. West Palm Beach is located in South Florida. The Lake Worth Lagoon separates it from adjacent Palm Beach. The Clematis Street and CityPlace neighborhoods downtown are crowded with eateries, shops, pubs, and clubs. American, European, and Chinese artwork, including Impressionist paintings, are on show at the Norton Museum of Art. Concerts, plays, dance performances, and operas are held nearby at the four-theatre Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

